Community policing is meant to combat citizen mistrust of the police force. This policing model was developed in the mid-20th century to help officers work more collaboratively with the communities they are assigned to. The hope was that activities such as town hall meetings and "meet and greet" foot patrols would create a partnership between citizens and the police force, increasing trust and ultimately leading to reduced crime. Studies in the 1990s from the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia showed that these goals can be achieved in certain circumstances. Many metropolitan areas in the Global North have since included community policing as part of their standard operating procedures.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO