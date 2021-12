Well, the Los Angeles Lakers are in town and that can mean only one thing: the prices of all dementia-related prescription medications are going up. Feeling pretty hot after a 110-106 blowout of the Detroit Pistons, the Lakers come to Sacramento looking for revenge over their recent triple overtime loss and, well, a nice warm bowl of plain oatmeal. Now, I know that the Kings just went to Los Angeles and came back with a victory minus two of their best players, but I've got to warn you: with six Hall of Famers on their roster, this ain't your grand daddy's Los Angeles Lakers squad.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO