Oklahoma State

Updated: Multiple Reports Link Brent Venables to Oklahoma Opening

By JP Priester
 6 days ago
Wednesday 1 pm Update:

While we do not want to speculate regarding who, or what, will be announced, we can confirm that Venables was with Dabo Swinney visiting recruits yesterday and we have learned that the duo plan on visiting Keon Sabb Thursday–so take that for what it is worth.

I am not saying that Venables will not be the next HC in Norman, but what we KNOW is that he was out recruiting with Dabo Swinney. Also, many of these sources have cooled their comments about it being a "done deal" in the last 12 hours—with Dan Lanning’s name becoming increasingly spoken. I reached out to Venables, but have yet to hear back from him.

As I said, I am not saying that he will not be coaching in Norman in 2022, but as of right now he is still a Tiger. OU has a BOR meeting scheduled.

Original Story:

With Lincoln Riley agreeing to become the new head coach at USC, multiple reports have now surfaced linking Brent Venables' name to the vacancy at Oklahoma.

Fast Rising RB Out of Dutch Fork Calls Recent Clemson Visit 'Amazing'

All Clemson caught up with 2023 in-state running back Jarvis Green and the prospect out of Dutch Fork recapped his weekend visit to Clemson, as well as talked his relationship with new running backs coach C.J. Spiller.

Brent Venables Recruiting in Alabama and More Recruiting Nuggets

With no ACCCG to prep for, the Clemson coaches are out in full swing recruiting this week.

Where do things stand with current Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and the Oklahoma job.

One of those reports comes from OU Insider's Parker Thune, who links Venables, along with Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, to the job.

Another report from Cam Marino also links Venables to the opening, citing his close relationship with athletic director Joe Castiglione.

Venables does have ties to the Oklahoma program, serving as an assistant for the Sooners under former head coach Bob Stoops from 1999-2011. He was a co-defensive coordinator for his first four seasons before becoming Oklahoma's lone coordinator and associate head coach in 2003. He began his coaching career coaching linebackers at his alma mater Kansas State.

During his time at Clemson, Venables' defenses have routinely been one of the best in the country. Coming into the 2021 season, the Tigers had led the ACC in scoring defense four times in the past five seasons.

In his 25 years as a full-time assistant coach, Venables' teams have 25 winning seasons, have been to 29 bowl games and have won 10-plus games 21 times. He's coached in eight national championship games, helping Clemson to four berths and two titles and also has a 13-2 mark in 15 conference championship games in which he’s coached. That includes a 6-0 record in ACC Championship Games with the Tigers.

AllClemson

Clemson Assistant Visits Elite OL Target

Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell was in Odessa, Texas on Monday visiting 2023 OL Harris Sewell.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Tuesday AM Update: Clemson's Tony Elliott in Mix for Duke Job

According to multiple sources, the hiring process at Duke is nearing completion, with Clemson OC Tony Elliott believed to be at the top of the list. We have confirmed that Elliott is the only candidate to have a face-to-face interview with the Blue Devils. However, we do expect the Blue Devils to attempt to interview at least one more—Texas A&M DC Mike Elko. The belief is that additional interviews, formal and informal, could take place at the NFF and CFB Hall of Fame Ceremonies in Las Vegas.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Venables On First Day As Oklahoma Sooners HC: 'I'm Not Sure Last Time I Felt So Fulfilled'

After more than a week of rumors and innuendo, it is now official, as Brent Venables was introduced as the new head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners on Monday. After serving as the Clemson defensive coordinator for the past decade, Venables will now move on to take his first head coaching job and will do so in a place he used to call home. Venables was the defensive coordinator and associate head coach at Oklahoma prior to coming to Clemson, spending a total of 13 seasons as an assistant for the Sooners.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

2023 DT Terry Simmons Updates Recruitment After Venables Departure

After a strong junior season at Calvary Day School in Savannah, 2023 DT Terry Simmons is starting to climb up recruiting boards. Simmons was one of many potential recruits on hand for Clemson's final home game of the season, a 49-28 blowout win over Wake Forest and the 6-foot-2, 305-pound prospect was quite impressed with what he experienced.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Odds and Ends: Clemson Begins Cheez-It Bowl Prep as Slight Favorite Over Iowa State

Clemson's final game of the 2021 season is also the Tigers' first real coin-flip game based on odds. Dabo Swinney's squad begins preparations for the Dec. 29 Cheez-It Bowl as 1-point favorites over Big-12 opponent Iowa State. Based on Clemson being -125 on the moneyline, the Tigers have a 55% chance of winning the game. That's as small an edge as they've had this season.
IOWA STATE
AllClemson

5 Clemson Storylines for Week of Uncertainty

Clemson knows it's going to play Iowa State in the Dec. 29 Cheez-It Bowl. What the Tigers aren't sure about is who will be running the defense and maybe the offense as well. That breeds a lot of uncertainty this week as Clemson takes exams and begins bowl prep. Here...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Coaching Search: Who Will the Tigers Turn to?

Head coach Dabo Swinney is looking for, at least one coordinator after defensive coordinator Brent Venables' decision to leave Tiger Town for Oklahoma as the Sooners' head coach. And with rumors that offensive coordinator Tony Elliott will be leaving for a head coaching job, Swinney may be looking to replace both coordinators.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Did Venables Snub Clemson and Dabo? Not at All

Since joining Clemson prior to the 2012 season, Brent Venables has constructed one of the nation's top defenses. Over the last 10 years, the Tigers rank first nationally in sacks (445; next most is 392) and opponent third-down conversion percentage (30.2%), second in opponent pass efficiency rating (111.1) and takeaways (244; tied), third in scoring defense (17.8 ppg) and opponent completion percentage (53.3), fourth in total defense (311.4 ypg) and pass defense (190.5 ypg), fifth in interceptions (148) and sixth in rushing defense (120.9 ypg). They won conference titles each year from 2015-20.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Clemson Moves Up In Latest 2022 Recruiting Rankings

Early Signing Day is now less than two weeks away and the Clemson coaching staff is currently out on the road trying to put the finishing touches on a 2022 class that continues to move up the rankings. In the most recent update to the Sports Illustrated 2022 Team Recruiting...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Tigers Look to Rebound Against Miami

SETTING THE SCENE BETWEEN THE TIGERS AND HURRICANES. • Clemson will look to bounce back and will begin league play against Miami. • The contest will be televised on ACCN with Wes Durham and Malcolm Huckaby calling the action, while Don Munson and Terrence Oglesby will call the action on the radio waves. The radio call will be available on the Clemson Athletic Network and Tunein.com.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Brent Venables Recruiting in Alabama and More Recruiting Nuggets

With no ACCCG to prep for, the Clemson coaches are out in full swing recruiting this week. Yesterday, Dabo Swinney and Brent Venables paid visits to Clemson commits Jaren Kanak and Toriano Pride. They are scheduled to go see Keon Sabb on Thursday, who caused quite the stir when he unofficially visited Michigan over the weekend.
ALABAMA STATE
AllClemson

Clemson's Leading Rushers Shipley, Pace Get Along Quite Well in Backfield

Last week, Clemson freshman Will Shipley said there was "jealousy" in the Tigers' running back room early in the season. With a lot of bodies, some older than others, there was a certain "hierarchy" that was expected, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said, after Travis Etienne left, and it took some time for new running backs coach C.J. Spiller to get his room in order.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Clemson Places 10 Tigers on All-ACC List

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Coastal Division champion Pitt leads the 2021 All-ACC Football Teams announced on Tuesday. Pittsburgh filled a total of 12 spots on the first, second and third teams. Clemson followed with 10 selections, while Atlantic Division champion Wake Forest, Boston College and NC State each had eight honorees.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Clemson Tiger: Portal Tracker

Ray Thorton III: Entered 2021 credited with 17 career tackles and a pass breakup in 161 snaps over 15 games (two starts). 2021: Core special teams contributor … credited with a special teams tackle at Syracuse … added two tackles at No. 23 Pitt and shared team special teams player of the game honors … had one tackle vs. Florida State … notched six tackles (one for loss) vs. UConn … contributed a tackle and a pass breakup vs. No. 13 Wake Forest … made one tackle at South Carolina.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

