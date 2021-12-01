Police: Meriden man struck Mohegan police cruiser

DERBY (AP) — Viral videos of thieves loading up a car with items from a grocery store have helped police arrest three suspects. In one widely seen video from last month, four people were seen loading more than $1,600 worth of items, mostly laundry detergent, into two vehicles outside a store in Oxford. One of the men had shoved a manager to the ground who asked if the items had been paid for, police said at the time.

OXFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO