MLB

Scherzer: Cohen will 'do whatever it takes to win' title with Mets

By Tom Ruminski
theScore
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMax Scherzer believes New York Mets owner Steve Cohen is giving the team a good chance to capture a World Series. "He looks at this like he wants to win a championship, and he's going to do whatever it takes to win. You don't hear that...

www.thescore.com

Related
New York Post

Mets’ Max Scherzer signing is worth the huge risk

Well, this is a stunner. Max Scherzer joining the Mets represents the opposite of inevitable. Yet this signing might bring the Steve Cohen ownership to an inevitable juncture, a crucial test: How will he deal with a major sunk cost?. Perhaps I’m sounding the alarm for no reason. After all,...
MLB
KYTV

Mets owner Cohen criticizes Steven Matz’s agent for deal with Cards

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets owner Steve Cohen criticized pitcher Steven Matz for reaching an agreement with the St. Louis Cardinals rather than New York. “I’m not happy this morning. I’ve never seen such unprofessional behavior exhibited by a player’s agent. I guess words and promises don’t matter,” Cohen wrote Wednesday on Twitter.
MLB
elitesportsny.com

Mets owner Steve Cohen is tweeting — and not happy

Remember during the season when New York Mets owner Steve Cohen tweeted about fan reactions to players? And players interactions with fans?. Remember a few weeks back when there were rumors that the social media habits of Steve Cohen, owner of the Mets, could negatively impact the club’s ability to hire front office executives?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
State
New York State
New York Post

Steve Cohen fumes on Twitter over Steven Matz’s Mets snub

Steven Matz isn’t coming back to the Mets — and Steve Cohen isn’t happy about it. The Mets owner told The Post’s Joel Sherman he was angered by the fact Matz and his agents were the driving forces behind a potential reunion in Queens — only to not give the Mets a chance to make a final offer before the left-hander agreed to a deal with the Cardinals late Tuesday night.
MLB
SportsGrid

Mets “In a Holding Pattern” With Max Scherzer

Https://twitter.com/Joelsherman1/status/1465310488020013062. There was significant buzz building last night that Scherzer would sign a deal with the Mets, but the New York Post’s Joel Sherman reports the two sides are “in a holding pattern” at the moment. The Mets have made their top offer — reportedly the top offer that Scherzer has received — but Scherzer has yet to sign on the dotted line. It’s unclear if he’s gotten cold feet about signing with the Mets, but The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that there’s “nothing unusual” about the delay.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Max Scherzer Rumors: Mets Interested But Not ‘Overly Optimistic’

The Los Angeles Dodgers have two of the top free agents available in Max Scherzer and Corey Seager, and there’s been no shortage of reported interest thus far. In Seager’s case, it’s believed he may sign prior to the current collective bargaining agreement (CBA) as a lockout would likely follow. Scherzer has been presumed by most to be among the free agents who may wait longer as his market should be strong even if it gets to January or February.
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

Max Scherzer Deal Skyrockets Mets’ Payroll

Max Scherzer will be a member of the New York Mets, and he’ll make over $43 million dollars a year for the next three years while playing in Queens. Naturally, that kind of deal shoots a team’s payroll into meteoric heights. Multiple reports now have the Mets’ 2022 payroll at around $267 million to $268 million.
MLB
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Steve Cohen
Person
Steven Matz
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Starling Marte
iheart.com

Max Scherzer, Mets Finalizing Massive Deal: Report

The New York Mets have reportedly landed one of the most sought after free agent pitchers on the market. SNY's Andy Martino intially reported that the Mets were "close" to a deal with Max Scherzer, adding the three-time Cy Young Award winner to a rotation that already includes two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom.
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

Heyman: Mets’ Full Attention Is On Max Scherzer

Barry Svrluga said the Mets are currently the favorites among current executives, and that Scherzer is basically guaranteed three years on a deal and may get a fourth. The Mets’ full attention at the moment is on free agent starting pitcher Max Scherzer, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported Sunday evening. Scherzer is expected to make his decision as soon as Sunday night.
MLB
SportsGrid

Max Scherzer Inks Three-Year Deal With Mets

Https://twitter.com/JeffPassan/status/1465376329570951180. It seemed like Scherzer and the Mets were getting close to an agreement on Sunday night, but talks reportedly cooled on Monday morning. However, Steve Cohen was able to get his guy in the end. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports the deal with Scherzer and the Mets is now official, with Scherzer landing a three-year, $130M deal. It also includes an opt-out after the second season.
MLB
theScore

Report: Mets pushing hard for Gausman, talked to Scherzer

The New York Mets dropped $124.5 million in free agency Friday, and it doesn't appear they're done yet. After reportedly signing Starling Marte, Mark Canha, and Eduardo Escobar, the Mets are shifting their focus to free-agent starters. New York is heavily in the mix for right-hander Kevin Gausman, sources told SNY's Andy Martino.
MLB
#Mlb Com#Snytv#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The St Louis Cardinals
The Ringer

Mets to Sign Scherzer? Jets and Giants Win, Plus SNY’s Steve Gelbs

JJ opens with the late news that the Mets are reportedly leading the race to sign three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer (01:20). Next, he gets to whether the Giants’ win over the Eagles keeps them alive in the NFC playoff picture (09:14) and a nice Jets win despite the play of Zach Wilson (13:53). Then, SNY’s Steve Gelbs hops on to talk about why he thinks the Jets have the building blocks in place to turn this franchise around in the near future, plus the Mets’ big lineup improvement and who should should be the next manager (18:20). Next, JJ breaks down the rest of the Week 12 NFL slate (44:16), gives his takeaways from a big college football weekend (53:38), and reacts to a bunch of listener voicemails (58:33). He closes it out by previewing Knicks-Nets on Tuesday and gives some leans for Monday Night Football (76:12).
NFL
fox40jackson.com

Max Scherzer to sign lucrative contract with Mets: reports

Max Scherzer and the New York Mets are reportedly finalizing a three-year contract that would bring the three-time Cy Young award winner to Queens and bolster an already fearsome rotation. According to the MLB Network, Scherzer and the Mets agreed to a contract that would give the pitcher the highest...
MLB
Yardbarker

Report: Mets In Aggressive Pursuit Of Max Scherzer

With the Dec. 2 lockout rapidly approaching, the Mets are looking to add multiple starting pitchers in free agency. And according to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, they are aggressively pursuing veteran ace Max Scherzer. However, as Heyman went onto note, the Mets are fully aware of Scherzer's reluctance to come...
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Trevor Bauer Trying To Take Credit For Max Scherzer’s Contract With Mets

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets were opponents in free agency back-to-back years, with the former signing Trevor Bauer to a record-setting contract and the latter adding Max Scherzer on a similar history-making deal. Bauer's three-year, $102 million contract with the Dodgers made him the highest-paid player in MLB history this past season. If not for a likely suspension without pay due to sexual assault allegations, Bauer was due to break his own record in 2022.
MLB
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
fullpresscoverage.com

Mets Land Scherzer But Can They Contend?

The New York Mets landed one of the best pitchers in baseball in Max Scherzer. He was great for two teams last season. But last season is last season. He’s 37 and just got a 3-year deal worth $130 million. At just under $44 million the Mets have set the...
MLB
Yardbarker

Mets Agree To Historic Deal With RHP Max Scherzer

The king that was promised. After a long and drawn out process, the Mets have agreed to a historic three-year, $130 million contract with three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer. Mike Mayer of Metsmerized and Andy Martino of SNY reported that it was a done deal. MLB Insider Jon...
MLB
masnsports.com

Scherzer headed to Mets, likely to debut versus Nats

Max Scherzer is going to be a Met for at least the next two years, possibly three. He’s going to make more money each of those years than anyone who has ever played baseball has made. And he’s almost certainly going to make his New York debut against the Nationals franchise he helped lead to their first championship.
MLB

