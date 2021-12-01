ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D’Andre Swift injury update: Out multiple weeks?

By Brad Berreman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLions running back D’Andre Swift is all but sure to miss Week 13, but he reportedly could miss multiple weeks as his injury and the team’s caution come together. After he left the Thanksgiving Day loss to the Chicago Bears in the first half and was unable to return, it’s no...

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

D'Andre Swift nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week for 2nd week in a row

For the second week in a row, Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift is one of three finalists for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week. Swift ran for 136 yards and a touchdown on just 14 carries in Detroit’s 13-10 loss in Cleveland in Week 11. It was the second week in a row Swift topped 130 rushing yards. In Week 10, Swift hit 130 yards on 33 carries in the Lions tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
FOOTBALL
SportsGrid

D’Andre Swift injuries shoulder in Thanksgiving game against the Bears

Https://twitter.com/Lions/status/1463978584633221120. After the Lions’ loss to the Bears, coach Dan Campbell said they’ll have to “wait and see” about D’Andre Swift‘s shoulder injury. Campbell referred to the injury as a shoulder sprain. Swift will have imaging on Friday to reveal the exact extent of the damage. If it is just a sprain, he’ll have ten days to heal before Detroit lines up against Minnesota. Swift could miss one or two weeks, but his status will become more apparent in 24 hours. Swift leads the Lions in rushing yards with 555, and his four rushing touchdowns also lead the team. If Swift is out for any period of time, expect Jamaal Williams to get the bulk of the carries.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

D'Andre Swift injury: Former Georgia star leaves Lions' game vs. Bears

Georgia Football coverage presented by — D’Andre Swift and the Detroit Lions are looking for their first win of the season on Thanksgiving afternoon against the Chicago Bears. But, during the second quarter of the game, with the Lions holding a 7-3 lead, Swift suffered a painful-looking shoulder injury. As...
NFL
ClutchPoints

D’Andre Swift questionable to return for Lions vs. Bears

Things have been bad for the Detroit Lions, but it appears it’s getting even worse. During the game against the Chicago Bears, star running back D’Andre Swift has fallen to injury. According to the Lions’ PR team, D’Andre Swift is questionable to return with a shoulder injury. It didn’t look...
NFL
ClutchPoints

D’Andre Swift officially ruled out for Lions vs. Bears

Things have been bad for the Detroit Lions, but it appears it’s getting even worse. During the game against the Chicago Bears, star running back D’Andre Swift has fallen to injury. According to the Lions’ PR team, D’Andre Swift is questionable to return with a shoulder injury. It didn’t look...
NFL
NBC Sports

D’Andre Swift has a sprained shoulder

The Lions fell to 0-10-1 on the season with their 16-14 loss to the Bears on Thursday. To add injury to insult, the club lost one of its best players to a shoulder issue during the contest. After the game, head coach Dan Campbell told reporters that running back D'Andre...
NFL
National football post

Report: Lions RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder) could miss multiple weeks

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift could miss multiple weeks with a sprained right shoulder, ESPN reported Wednesday. Swift was injured on a hard tackle by Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith in the second quarter of Detroit’s 16-14 loss on Thanksgiving Day. The report said Swift wants to return “in...
NFL
Notebook: Lions hope D’Andre Swift can return for Week 14

When the Detroit Lions take the field Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, they will be without top playmaker D’Andre Swift. It’s the first time Swift will miss a game this season. In Detroit’s first 11 games, he’s run the ball 140 times for 555 yards and four touchdowns. The Georgia product has also caught 56 passes for 429 yards and two scores.
NFL
Yardbarker

Penei Sewell, D'Andre Swift Miss Practice Wednesday

During the portion of practice that was open to the media, the Detroit Lions were without two key contributors on offense, as rookie Penei Sewell and running back D'Andre Swift were not out on the field. According to a Wednesday afternoon report from ESPN, Detroit's second-year running back could miss...
NFL
fantasypros.com

D'Andre Swift Week 13 Status in question per HC Dan Campbell

Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell says it is "hard to ... see him playing" when asked about a "still very sore" RB D'Andre Swift. (Eric Woodyard on Twitter) A potential Swift absence carries major ramifications for the Detroit offense and fantasy managers as he ranks third among all RBs in snaps played for the 2021 NFL season. Should the second-year back miss any sort of time, teammates Jamaal Williams and Jermar Jefferson would see a boost in fantasy value, more so the former of the two.
NFL
theScore

Report: Lions' Swift could miss multiple weeks with shoulder sprain

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift could miss multiple weeks with a shoulder sprain, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The Lions are taking a cautious approach with their star tailback as he deals with an AC joint injury, reports Fowler. Swift suffered the injury in the second quarter of...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Jamaal Williams Start/Sit Week 13: The most likeable man in football is a fantasy asset this week

D’Andre Swift is out for Week 13, putting one of the best personalities in the game, Jamaal Williams, squarely in line to handle a bell-cow workload for the Detroit Lions this week against the Minnesota Vikings. If you need a replacement running back for your fantasy football roster, you can do a lot worse than Williams this week. What should we expect from him on Sunday?
NFL
NBC Sports

D’Andre Swift remains out of Lions practice

Earlier this week, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said it was. running back D'Andre Swift playing in Sunday’s game against Minnesota. That’s looking more and more like it will be the case. After sitting out Wednesday’s practice, Swift was once again a non-participant with his shoulder injury. Swift’s absence would...
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

