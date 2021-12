Don't fret, North America! "The Legacy of the Beast" is coming your way in the fall of 2022 as Iron Maiden have just announced a North American leg for their world tour. This latest leg of shows will hit certain cities that the band has not performed in for many years, making this a treat for Iron Maiden fans hungry for a show, and given that it's a "Legacy of the Beast" show, these fans will be getting a decades-spanning set list that includes classic cuts as well as songs form their latest Senjutsu studio album.

