Kim Kardashian wrote an emotional tribute to her late friend, Virgil Abloh, one day after the fashion designer’s death following his secret battle with cancer. In the Instagram post, the reality star reminisced about their friendship and the time they spent together, sending love to his wife and two children. “God doesn’t make mistakes. I know that but I still can’t help but ask why,” she wrote in the caption. “Why Virgil?! Why him so soon? It’s simply hard to understand why. I have a hard time understanding why so many pure souls were taken away so early.” Kim and Abloh had been friends for years, first becoming close through her estranged husband, Kanye West, who appointed him as creative director of his creative agency, Donda.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO