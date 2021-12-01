ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, CT

State police seeking public’s help identifying suspect in alleged bank fraud

By Teresa Pellicano
WTNH
WTNH
 6 days ago

KILLINGLY/PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are attempting to identify a suspect who allegedly cashed checks belonging to victims of recent car break-ins.

State police say the suspect has allegedly been cashing those checks in the Town of Killingly and in the Moosup area (Plainfield).

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gn6wB_0dBOGygX00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kR8ma_0dBOGygX00

Anyone with information about the identity of this person is asked to contact State Trooper Blanchette #349, at (860)779-4900, Ext# 2011, or via email at Wilfred.Blanchetteiv@ct.gov . Please reference case number 2100475677.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plainfield, CT
Plainfield, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Moosup, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Killingly, CT
WTNH

Eli Whitney Techincal High School increases security after 2 students arrested

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Security will be increased at Eli Whitney Technical High School after State Police arrested two students, who allegedly made threats against the school, sending the school into lockdown two days in a row. State Police Sgt. Dawn Pagan said they received information Monday from a parent who contacted Troop I to […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Man arrested in connection to fatal fire in New London in March

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – New London police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal fire that happened earlier this year. On March 29, police received several 911 calls reporting a fire at a home on Blackhall Street. After the fire was brought under control a 64-year-old man was found inside the house. […]
NEW LONDON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Bank Fraud#Weather#State Trooper#Killingly Plainfield#Nexstar Media Inc
WTNH

Man charged with manslaughter in Hartford fatal crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man faces multiple charges, including manslaughter and operating under the influence, in connection with a deadly car crash back in November. Hartford Police obtained an arrest warrant for Jose Rosa, 42. The Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force took him into custody Monday morning. Officers responded to Franklin Avenue and […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Multiple threats prompt school lockdowns in New Haven County; Wilbur Cross student charged with breach of peace, interfering with police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – None of the threats made toward New Haven schools Monday have been found to be credible at this time, according to Mayor Justin Elicker. Elicker, Interim New Haven Police Chief Renee Dominguez and other city leaders held a press conference Monday night to address the threats that impacted multiple schools […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

WTNH

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy