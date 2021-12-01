State police seeking public’s help identifying suspect in alleged bank fraud

KILLINGLY/PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are attempting to identify a suspect who allegedly cashed checks belonging to victims of recent car break-ins.

State police say the suspect has allegedly been cashing those checks in the Town of Killingly and in the Moosup area (Plainfield).





Anyone with information about the identity of this person is asked to contact State Trooper Blanchette #349, at (860)779-4900, Ext# 2011, or via email at Wilfred.Blanchetteiv@ct.gov . Please reference case number 2100475677.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.