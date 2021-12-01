ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Voice' Unveils Season 21 Semi-Finalists: Meet the Top 8 (VIDEO)

By Meaghan Darwish - TV Insider
ourcommunitynow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Voice Season 21 is quickly approaching its end...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Ashe County's Newspaper

‘The Voice’: Watch the Top 11’s Must-See Performances (VIDEO)

The Voice is less than a month away from signing off for the season and the competition is fiercer than ever as the Top 11 performed for America’s vote. Helping prepare the team members for their time in the spotlight, coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande, and Blake Shelton were aided by the fans for this special week. Honoring viewers, the evening’s festivities included introductions for competitors by fans as well as song selections made by the show’s avid followers.
KPVI Newschannel 6

‘The Voice’ Unveils Its Top 10 Singers in Latest Live Show (VIDEO)

The Voice‘s Season 21 competition is heating up as America’s vote determines the Top 10 competitors who will continue to move forward. The hopefuls from teams helmed by coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande, and Blake Shelton took to the stage for the live show to hear the results following their Monday night performances. Among the first contestants saved were Team Legend’s Joshua Vacanti and Team Kelly’s Hailey Mia.
HollywoodLife

Wendy Moten: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Voice’ Top 10 Finalist

Wendy Moten is one of the incredible singers who made the top 10 on ‘The Voice’ season 21. HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things to know about Wendy. Wendy Moten is still in the running to become The Voice season 21 champion. After weeks and weeks of intense competition, Wendy remains in it to win it! The 56-year-old already had a number of memorable moments on the show.
startattle.com

Gymani The Voice 2021 Top 11 “Diamonds” Rihanna, Season 21 Live

Gymani performs “Diamonds” by Rihanna, The Voice 2021 Season 21 Live Playoffs. Startattle.com – The Voice. Gymani The Voice 2021 Top 11 “Diamonds” Rihanna, Season 21 Live Playoffs. Gymani “Diamonds” The Voice Live Playoffs 2021. Show: The Voice. Season: The Voice 2021 (Season 21) Host: Carson Daly. Coaches: Kelly Clarkson,...
KPVI Newschannel 6

‘The Voice’ Semi-Finals: See the Top 8 Perform for America’s Vote (VIDEO)

Season 21 of The Voice is just one week away from crowning its winner and the Top 8 competitors brought their A-game in the latest episode for a chance to earn America’s Vote. As coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande, and Blake Shelton helped guide them through individual performances,...
TheWrap

Watch ‘The Voice’ Contestant Wendy Moten Perform With Casts on Both Arms After Last Week’s Frightening Fall (Video)

Wendy Moten returned to “The Voice” Monday with casts on both her arms after taking a scary fall during last week’s show. Being the amazing performer that she is, Moten didn’t let those casts get her down, choosing to accessorize them with sparkling pearls, and focused all her energy on belting out Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” during the Top 10 Live Performances show last night.
Y95 COUNTRY

‘The Voice’ Reveals Top 5 Artists for Season 21

The Top 5 artists were revealed during Tuesday (Dec. 7) night's Live Top 8 eliminations episode on Season 21 of The Voice. Four artists were deemed safe during the 1-hour telecast, and four others had to compete for the final Instant Save slot and a shot at making it into the live finale.
Billboard

‘The Voice’ Reveal Its Five Finalists

After months of chair turns, battles, cheers and some tears, NBC’s The Voice has found its five finalists for 2021. After singing for their competitive lives, the fabulous four of Wendy Moten, Girl Named Tom, Paris Winningham and Hailey Mia were this week catapulted into the final. That left just...
EW.com

The Voice recap: It's the semi-finals and the Top 8 are singing '90s-themed duets

Team Ariana: Jim and Sasha Allen, "Mrs. Robinson" by Simon and Garfunkel. Jim and Sasha Allen are the final artists standing on Team Ariana, and that is still shocking to me — that Holly Forbes loss stings! It's surprising that after having such a great week after singing a more contemporary song that pushed them vocally (Rihanna's "Stay" in case you need a reminder), that they'd go back to singing straight folky classics. It's a great song, but this is the semi-finals! Although John Legend enjoyed it because it felt so comfortable and the guys looked at ease, so what do I know? Coach Ariana Grande praises her duo, telling them that she and America love them because they are "nostalgic" and "warm" and what they do is "infectious."
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Star Kelly Clarkson Threw Her Shoes at a Contestant in the Most Epic Live Show Ever

The top 20 contestants gave it their all on Monday night’s episode of The Voice — and one coach in particular was especially grateful they did. As the first live show of the season, contestants weren’t the only ones who were hyped up for their performances — coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson were just as excited. In fact, Kelly was so pumped at one point that she even took off a part of her outfit — her shoes, to be exact.
gospelmusic.org

The Voice Top 4 Finalist, Soulful Artist, Spensha Baker Signs with Red Street Records

NOV 18, 2021 (Nashville, Tenn.)- Spensha Baker, known for being on Team Blake on Season 14 of NBC’s The Voice, has joined another country artist for her next adventure; she has officially signed with Jay DeMarcus’ Red Street Records (RSR) music label out of Nashville. Known for her soulful sound with a country flare, Spensha is looking to bring her touch to the Christian music industry and is already preparing to work on an album.
Parade

The Voice Accident! What Really Happened to Top 10 Finalist Wendy Moten—And Why She Has Casts on Both Arms!

Update Nov. 29, 2021: Even though Wendy Moten told everyone she was OK after her fall on last Tuesday’s The Voice elimination show, it turns out nothing could have been further from the truth. Wendy showed up tonight for her performance with casts on both her right arm for a broken elbow and her left arm for a fractured hand at the wrist. She had been rushed to the hospital after last week’s elimination show, and X-rays showed the damage that was the result of her fall on the stage after performing with her team.
TVShowsAce

‘The Voice’ John Legend’s 2021 Net Worth Revealed

John Legend’s 2021 net worth comes as the singer continues to make headlines. Fans want to know how much he really makes. Most know him for his relationship with his wife Chrissy Teigen. Others are familiar with his soulful and inspirational music. Read on to learn more about his career and massive wealth.
Essence

Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
