KOMO News @4 PM 'Question of the Day' for December, 2021

On 24 November 1971, a man boarded a flight to Seattle, Washington, from Portland, Oregon. His plane ticket – bought with cash – identified him as Dan Cooper, though that later turned out to be a fake name.Shortly after 3pm, the man handed a stewardess a note indicating that he had a bomb in his briefcase and demanding that she sit with him. According to the FBI’s account of the story, “the stunned stewardess did as she was told. … Soon, she was walking a new note to the captain of the plane that demanded four parachutes and $200,000 in...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO