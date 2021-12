Black Friday officially kicks off today, and although PlayStation 5 deals are pretty scarce this year - there are plenty of PS5 games and PS Plus offers worth grabbing while the price is right. Due to the unfortunate lack of stock of the next-gen console, retailers have struggled to meet demand and haven't put forward any deals on consoles or bundles. But, the games are still available for those who are lucky enough to have snagged the PS5.

FIFA ・ 14 DAYS AGO