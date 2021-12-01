ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

New Bedford Man Arrested on Child Porn Charges

By Kate Robinson
 6 days ago
BOSTON — A New Bedford man was arrested yesterday on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography. Robert David Austin, 41, appeared before a federal court magistrate on Tuesday and is...

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts.

