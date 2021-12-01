ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live updates: Lebanon declares curfew for the unvaccinated

By AP News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIRUT— Lebanon has declared a nighttime curfew for the unvaccinated ahead and during the holiday seasons. Its health minister on Wednesday called it one of the measures to stem a recent rise in coronavirus infections and a precaution against the new variant. Lebanon has not recorded any infections with...

South Korea breaks daily virus record for 2nd straight day

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea broke its daily record for coronavirus infections for a second straight day on Thursday with more than 5,200 new cases, as pressure mounted on a health care system grappling with rising hospitalizations and deaths. The rapid delta-driven spread comes amid the emergence of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Omicron and delta spell return of unpopular restrictions

PARIS (AP) — Greeks who are over age 60 and refuse coronavirus vaccinations could be hit with monthly fines of more than one-quarter of their minimum pensions — a get-tough policy that the country’s politicians say will cost votes but save lives. In Israel, potential carriers of the new omicron...
WORLD
Gabriel Attal
Merkel makes final appeal to Germans to get vaccinated

BERLIN (AP) — Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday made what is likely her final appeal before leaving office next week for Germans to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Merkel gave what is expected to be her last weekly video message two days after federal and state leaders decided on a series of measures meant to break a wave of coronavirus infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Study: Black, Asian Britons have higher COVID-19 death rates

LONDON (AP) — Almost two years into the pandemic, Black people and members of other racial and ethnic minorities in Britain are still dying with the coronavirus at higher rates than white residents, likely because of lower vaccination rates, a government-commissioned report said Friday. The research found that vaccination has...
WORLD
Interesting Engineering

A New Coronavirus Variant Could Just Be the Most Dangerous to Date

A new variant of coronavirus that was first identified in a patient in Botswana has scientists worried since it has twice the number of mutations seen on the Delta variant, NPR reported. The news comes shortly after infections have spiked in European countries like Austria and Germany, even after vaccinating over 60 percent of their population. So far, the spike in cases has not been linked to this newly found variant.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Travel news – live: Switzerland removes quarantine for all travellers as Germany locks down unvaccinated

Switzerland is lifting its 10-day quarantine requirement for British travellers.The country imposed the measure on those entering from the UK, plus the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Egypt and Malawi, on 27 November in response to the threat of the omicron variant.But from tomorrow, officials have announced that all destinations will be removed from its quarantine list.Instead, international arrivals will face stricter testing rules, required to take a PCR or rapid antigen test between the fourth and seventh day after arrival, in addition to presenting a negative PCR upon entry. In other travel news, Germany has imposed a lockdown on all unvaccinated residents, with leaders in discussions about making vaccination mandatory by February.Follow the latest travel news below: Read More Can I travel to France from the UK? All the testing and entry rules you need to knowPCR tests for travel: The cheapest ways to buy onePCR tests and self-isolation: What are the new rules for travellers?
TRAVEL
NME

Germany bans unvaccinated people from live events and closes nightclubs as cases surge

Germany has banned unvaccinated people from much of public life including attending gigs. The move, made in an effort to curb a fourth wave of COVID in the country, means that only those who are fully vaccinated against the disease or have recovered from the virus in the last six months will be able allowed in cultural venues, restaurants, cinemas, leisure facilities and many shops.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vaccine champions Spain, Portugal focus on the reluctant few

MADRID (AP) — Juan Esteban Mariño, a healthy 29-year-old, has been part of the rare cohort in Spain who have resisted health authorities’ strong recommendations to get their vaccine shots. His position only changed when he planned an end-of-the-year holiday in Portugal, where authorities are cracking down on unvaccinated visitors as they confront a surge of infections and try to limit the spread of the omicron variant.
HEALTH
Lebanese minister resigns in bid to ease crisis with Saudis

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s information minister resigned Friday, a move many hope could open the way for easing an unprecedented diplomatic row with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab nations that has compounded the small country’s multiple crises. George Kordahi, the minister and a prominent former game show host, said...
MIDDLE EAST
Omicron unravels travel industry’s plans for a comeback

Tourism businesses that were just finding their footing after nearly two years of devastation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic are being rattled again as countries throw up new barriers to travel in an effort to contain the omicron variant. From shopping districts in Japan and tour guides in the Holy...
INDUSTRY
Putin hopes WHO soon approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday voiced hope for a quick approval of the country's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine by the World Health Organization saying the move is essential for expanding its global supplies.Speaking during a video call with Francesco Rocca, president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Putin said that receiving the WHO s vetting is necessary to spread the Russian vaccine more broadly around the world, including free supplies. The Russian leader also argued that WHO's approval should open the door for Russians and others who have had the Sputnik V...
PHARMACEUTICALS
End of an era: Germany’s Merkel bows out after 16 years

BERLIN (AP) — Angela Merkel was assured of a place in the history books as soon as she became Germany’s first female chancellor on Nov. 22, 2005. Over the next 16 years, she was credited with raising Germany’s profile and influence, working to hold a fractious European Union together, managing a string of crises and being a role model for women.
EUROPE

