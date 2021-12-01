ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Iran preparing to enrich uranium, nuclear deal talks in Vienna told

By Patrick Wintour
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tzjXd_0dBOEYrL00
Negotiators meeting in Vienna on Tuesday for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or Iran nuclear deal.

Iran sought to heighten pressure on western negotiators in Vienna through increasing its use of advanced centrifuges as talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal carried on for a third day on Wednesday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency reported on Wednesday that Iran had started the process of enriching uranium to up to 20% purity with one cascade, or cluster, of 166 advanced IR-6 machines at the Fordow fuel enrichment plant, which is about 20 miles north-east of Qom. Those machines are far more efficient than the first-generation IR-1.

The IAEA said it would “increase the frequency of verification activities at the plant and continue consultations with Iran on practical arrangements to facilitate implementation of these activities”.

The Iranian government’s chief spokesman accused Israel of lying to poison the atmosphere in the negotiations.

“Israeli regime whose existence relies on tension is at it again, trumpeting lies to poison Vienna talks,” Saeed Khatibzadeh, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman posted on Twitter. “All parties in the room now face a test of their independence & political will to carry out the job irrespective of the fake news designed to destroy prospects for success.”

Reports at the weekend claimed Israel had shared intelligence over the past two weeks with the US and several European allies suggesting that Iran was taking technical steps to prepare to enrich uranium to 90% purity, the level needed for a nuclear weapon.

In a statement after meeting the French president, Emmanuel Macron, the Israeli foreign minister, Yair Lapid, on Tuesday said Iran was trying to buy time to advance its nuclear programme and that major powers needed to come up with a different approach.

In a further sign of the difficulties ahead, the influential Iranian parliamentary research unit presented in English for the first time the kind of benchmarks and procedures Iran will set to verify that US sanctions have been lifted – its precondition for compliance.

The report calls for the designation of an Iranian body to oversee verification of sanctions relief, publishing reports each quarter. The body would have three tasks. These would be assessing the impact of sanctions removal, establishing a mechanism so that any Iranian person or entity can submit a complaint about issues relating to sanctions relief, and preparing an action plan for decreasing nuclear commitments in the event that other parties to the deal renege on their commitments.

The document also seeks a written commitment from neighbouring countries not to take action against foreign entities willing to engage Iran economically. Also required would be US official statements proclaiming that medium- and long-term economic engagement with Iran was permissible, and promising to refrain from any action damaging engagement with Iran.

Comments / 14

Related
thelastamericanvagabond.com

Israel Directly Interferes In Iran Nuclear Deal Talks

On November 29th, Iran and other world powers met for the seventh round of talks, in Vienna, hoping to revive the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal. Yet despite this round of talks having indicated hope for some, it has been actively sabotaged prior to its initiation — especially by the government of Israel.
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
The Independent

Voices: Why Biden’s threat to sanction Russia probably won’t deter Putin in Ukraine

The Biden administration is threatening harsh, “high impact” sanctions against Russia if it invades Ukraine. US intelligence officials say Russia has been preparing for a potential invasion by amassing tens of thousands of troops along the border and engaging in other aggressive tactics. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a virtual summit on December 7 to discuss the matter. The new measures would come on top of a wide array of already existing sanctions against Russia imposed both earlier this year and over the past several in response to Moscow’s criminal cyber activities, its takeover...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

UAE Security Official Pays Rare Visit to Iran to Discuss Ties, Regional Issues

DUBAI (Reuters) -The United Arab Emirates' senior national security adviser met his Iranian counterpart and hardline President Ebrahim Raisi in a rare visit to Iran on Monday, a move aimed at overcoming their long-standing differences and increasing cooperation. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit took place days after Tehran...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Weapon#Iran Nuclear Deal#Nuclear Energy#Uranium#Fordow#Iaea#Iranian#Israeli#European#French
The Independent

Top UAE adviser makes rare trip to Iran amid nuclear talks

The national security adviser of the United Arab Emirates met Monday with his Iranian counterpart and the country's hard-line president in Tehran a major visit for the Gulf Arab federation that has long viewed the Islamic Republic as its main regional threat. The visit by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan comes as the Emirates and Saudi Arabia are both negotiating with Iran amid efforts in Vienna to save Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers. The UAE home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, reached a diplomatic recognition deal last year with Israel, increasing tensions with Tehran....
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Yes, Israel Can Attack Iran

Did you ever notice how from time to time a particular theme appears simultaneously in various media? One that I’ve seen a lot of lately is “Israel doesn’t have the ability to destroy Iran’s nuclear program, so we need to find a way to live with it.” Here is yet another example, from security analyst Yossi Melman, writing in Ha’aretz:
MIDDLE EAST
thedrive

Iran's RQ-170 Clone Suspiciously Crashes On 10th Anniversary Of Real One Falling Into Its Hands

The crash recovery looks bizarrely similar to the one that followed the real downing of the RQ-170 Sentinal exactly 10 years ago. At first glance, in what seems like something of a hugely ironic flashback to the headline-making loss of a secretive American RQ-170 Sentinel in Iranian territory exactly a decade ago to the day, one of Iran's rather crude sub-scale knock-offs of the basic Sentinel airframe (we can't stress basic enough here) appears to have crashed in the Iranian province of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari. The province is located just to the southwest of Isfahan, which is largely understood to be an epicenter of Iran's nuclear program and a key area of interest for U.S. intelligence. In fact, it is just the kind of nuclear installation that American RQ-170s were tasked with spying on when the one fell into Iranian hands ten years ago.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Middle East
The Jewish Press

Update: Explosion Rocks Badrud in Iran, Near Natanz Nuclear Plant

An explosion was heard and a flash of light was seen late Saturday near Badrud, about 12 miles (20 kilometers) from Iran’s Natanz nuclear plant, according to a report by the IRNA state news agency and FARS news agency linked to the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). There is...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Explosion Near Natanz Nuclear Facility

An explosion was reported in the city of Badroud, 20 kilometers from the Natanz nuclear facility in Iran. The official report from the Iranian military spokesman is that the explosion was part of a test of their air-defense system for the nuclear facility, and a missile was launched as part of that check.
MIDDLE EAST
Fox News

Time to end diplomacy with Iran and admit Trump was right

There is only one course of action after the disastrous resumption of nuclear talks with Iran in Vienna this week and the sharp increase in Iran’s belligerence: end the talks and resume the Trump administration’s policy of harsh sanctions and isolating Iran. On Monday, world powers met in Vienna for...
POTUS
hngn.com

China and Russia Potential Alliance With Iran Could Form Triumvirate; West Needs Tehran To Heel or Face Jeopardy

Western nations are worried that Iran could be allied to China and Russia and ignore them on the nuclear table if Tehran pulls away, it is a problem for NATO and the US. If such a triumvirate is formed with the Middle East, Far-Eastern Asia, and Eastern Europe, which Iran, China, and Russia do form a power bloc, it would be a worst-case scenario to play out. Tehran is another nuclear power in the making and has significant armed forces.
POLITICS
Axios

Israel pushes U.S. to end Iran talks over "nuclear blackmail"

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told Secretary of State Tony Blinken in a phone call on Thursday that the Biden administration should end the nuclear negotiations with Iran in Vienna, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office. Why it matters: Up to now, the Israeli government opposed a...
WORLD
hngn.com

Israel Allegedly Recruits Top Iran Scientists To Blow Up Key Nuclear Facility

It has been revealed that agents from Israel's espionage organization Mossad persuaded Iranian scientists to damage the nuclear plant where they worked by carrying explosives disguised as food boxes. The plant's own internal power system, which powered centrifuges for enriching uranium and was shielded underground by 20 feet of reinforced...
INDUSTRY
foreigndesknews.com

Iran Accuses Israel of Lying in Order to ‘Poison’ Vienna Nuclear Talks

Iran on Wednesday accused Israel of “trumpeting lies to poison” ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna between Tehran and world powers. Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh tweeted that Israel is fomenting tension during the recently renewed negotiations. “Israeli regime whose existence relies on tension is at it again, trumpeting lies...
MIDDLE EAST
The Guardian

The Guardian

74K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy