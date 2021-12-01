Omicron variant comes to San Francisco in first reported U.S. case

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — At least five people in Alameda County who attended a wedding in Wisconsin last week have been diagnosed with the omicron variant, health authorities announced Friday. One of those who attended the wedding had just returned from international travel. An Alameda County public health officer said after last weekend’s wedding 12 East Bay residents came back infected with COVID, five of them with the omicron variant. The Alameda County Public Health Department said in a press release a state lab used genomic sequencing to identify those infected with the omicron variant, each who were reported to be...

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO