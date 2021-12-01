ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Omicron variant comes to San Francisco in first reported U.S. case

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNBC's Meg Tirrell joins 'Power Lunch' to report on the...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
EverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: First U.S. Omicron Case Identified in San Francisco, FDA Panel Backs First COVID-19 Pill in Close Vote

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 6 p.m. on December 1, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 263,389,903 (up from 262,699,410 Tuesday) Total deaths worldwide: 5,222,948 (up from 5,214,403 Tuesday) Total...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 48,413,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metropolitan area, located in California, a total of 360,885 […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
San Francisco, CA
Health
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Alameda County Omicron Variant Outbreak Victims Attended Wisconsin Wedding Last Weekend

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — At least five people in Alameda County who attended a wedding in Wisconsin last week have been diagnosed with the omicron variant, health authorities announced Friday. One of those who attended the wedding had just returned from international travel. An Alameda County public health officer said after last weekend’s wedding 12 East Bay residents came back infected with COVID, five of them with the omicron variant. The Alameda County Public Health Department said in a press release a state lab used genomic sequencing to identify those infected with the omicron variant, each who were reported to be...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Transmissibility#Power Lunch#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
CNBC

What to watch today: Dow set to bounce on first day of December after big drop on omicron fears

Dow futures rose roughly 300 points, or nearly 1%, to start the new month, in a continuation of recent Covid-driven seesaw trading on Wall Street. Omicron fears and concerns about the Federal Reserve accelerating its reduction of monetary stimulus slammed stocks Tuesday. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell goes before a House panel Wednesday, one day after telling senators that central bankers are expected to discuss speeding up tapering. (CNBC)
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy