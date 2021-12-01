ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Supervisors Approve The Patton Map After Heated Debate

By Email the Editor
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TtugB_0dBODjaF00

After hearing from the public and debating amongst the Board the new District map is chosen

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The San Luis Obispo (SLO) County Board of Supervisors held a special meeting to discuss redistricting on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 9 a.m.

The redistricting process began in March when the update came that the census data wouldn’t come through until later, and the timeline was set for the entire process. In July, the first redistricting hearing was held, and community input was heard ahead of census data. On Oct. 26 was the second redistricting hearing to consider draft maps from the public and advisory committees. On Nov. 19, the Board reviewed all publicly submitted maps and picked two maps for consideration.

Revised finalist maps were published on Nov. 24, and in the Nov. 30 meeting, the Board heard public comment and discussed the maps.

Public comment raised concerns about the legality of both maps, with several comments stating that the supervisors currently have a difficult job and asking them to “do the right thing,” as seen by each speaker. The main concerns regarding the maps were the changes to the current district boundaries and accelerating the voting schedule for some residents while others are deferred and won’t get to vote for their supervisor for another four years. The Patton map, submitted by a SLO County resident, while having only a total deviation of 7.8 percent, had an acceleration of 48,622 voters with deferrals of 49,418. In contrast, the SLO Chamber map had an acceleration of 9,499 and deferrals of 9,833.

Early in the meeting, it was asked by Supervisors Dawn Ortiz-Legg and Bruce Gibson to ask staff to run partisan analysis on both maps. This request was opposed by Supervisors John Peschong, Debbie Arnold, and Chairperson Lynn Compton with questions about the legality of the request as the Supervisors are required to address the maps without prejudice of voting positions of the residents. “I thought we were specifically supposed to NOT know that,” questioned Supervisor Arnold.

After listening to hours of public comment, Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg made a motion to approve the SLO Chamber map, which was seconded by Supervisor Gibson but did not pass.

Supervisor John Peschong made a motion to approve map 74786, which is the Patton map, with a minor adjustment to maintain the existing San Miguel Community Services District (CSD) boundaries in what will be, going forward, district 2. The motion was seconded by Supervisor Debbie Arnold. Before it went to vote, Supervisor Gibson requested to pass along a report that had been submitted into public comment outlining the partisan analysis of the maps. Chairperson Compton objected and pushed through the vote so as not to risk the Board being compromised by looking at data that could be considered illegal.

“Do we have three supervisors who will stand up for some modicum of democratic discussion?” Supervisor Gibson inquired.

Supervisor Gibson refused to cast his vote until his comments were heard and also spoke about different communities of interest that were being ignored before ultimately voting no for the Patton Map. The motion was passed 3-2, with Supervisors Ortiz-Legg and Gibson in opposition.

The county ordinance will be introduced on the regular Dec. 7 meeting, which will begin at 9 a.m. The agenda for the meeting and links to participate can be found on the County’s website.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atascadero News

Opinion: “Recalls Will Soon Get Harder to Pull Off” By Thomas Elias

California’s almost exclusively Democratic state legislators got a good look last summer at just how precarious their positions now are, and they didn’t like it. The result almost certainly will be quick changes in state laws covering recall elections. You can bet Gov. Gavin Newsom would sign off on such bills with alacrity if he got the chance. But he won’t because recalls are written into the California constitution, and their structure can’t change without a popular vote during a general election, the next one coming up in autumn 2022.
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

North County Athletes of the Week: December 2

The Athlete of the Week will receive a personalized trophy mug and a gift card for food at Santa Maria Brewing Company. Contact our news office at (805)466.2585 for more information. Articles published by The Atascadero News may be publicly submitted press releases, contributed articles, staff reports, or other forms...
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Supervisors Choose Two Draft Maps to Further Analyze for Redistricting

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors held a special meeting to discuss redistricting on Friday, Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. The redistricting process began in March when the update came that the census data wouldn’t come through until later, and the timeline was set for the entire process. In July, the first redistricting hearing was held, and community input was heard ahead of census data. Oct. 26 was the second redistricting hearing to consider draft maps from the public and advisory committees.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo, CA
Government
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
Local
California Government
The Atascadero News

Supervisors Set Priorities For Upcoming Year

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors met for a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 9 a.m. Vice-Chairperson Bruce Gibson led the meeting in the absence of Chairperson Lynn Compton, who was expected to arrive shortly into the meeting. The meeting opened with...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Atascadero News

Templeton Addresses SB 1383 Changes to Business and Residential Waste Procedures

TEMPLETON — Templeton Community Services District held a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. for open session. The meeting covered the upcoming change to trash and recycling as part of a statewide effort through SB 1383 to reduce organic materials that are currently being put into landfills. The goal is to decrease the organic waste in the landfill by 75 percent by 2025. Regulations require all cities, residential households, multifamily dwellings, commercial businesses, commercial edible food generators, waste haulers, and food recovery organizations to reduce organic waste disposal in landfills. This will be achieved by using the green waste bin for all organic materials, food-soiled paper, and not just yard clippings. There will likely be a rate increase through Integrated Waste Management Authority (IWMA) as well as the direct cost associated with these collection programs. The IWMA fee will likely increase about 2 percent, bringing it to 4.3 percent. This will all begin in January, which will start with a two-year education roll out program.
TEMPLETON, CA
The Atascadero News

Atascadero School Board Meeting Disrupted By Protest

ATASCADERO — A large crowd attended the Atascadero Unified School Districts board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 16. The board continued to thank the community members in attendance as more and more people filed into the room. Fifteen minutes into the meeting, the crowd was asked by Board President George Shoemaker to obtain face coverings for the remainder of the meeting.
ATASCADERO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debbie Arnold
The Atascadero News

A Busy November for the City of Atascadero

ATASCADERO — A crowd gathered at the new Pickleball Courts in Atascadero on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 13, for a ribbon cutting ceremony. The courts are the newest addition to the Colony Park Community Center on Traffic Way. Atascadero Pickleball Club President Barbara Sims cut the ribbon. To break...
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

City Council Drafts Resolution to Remain With IWMA

ATASCADERO — Atascadero City Council met on Tuesday, Nov. 9, for their regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m., following a closed session with nothing to report. Mayor Pro-Tem Newsom was absent. The agenda and the consent calendar were both approved 4-0. The City Manager’s report was presented by Deputy City Manager Terrie Banish, who provided the following updates:
ATASCADERO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board#The San Luis Obispo#Slo Rrb#Slo Chamber
The Atascadero News

Gov. Newsom Statement on Passage of $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Package

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement on Nov. 6 on the congressional passage of President Biden’s $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act bill package. This once-in-a-generation investment will help to create quality jobs for Californians, support the modernization of key state infrastructure, improve our transportation systems and help fund the expansion of zero-emission vehicle infrastructure.
The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
903
Followers
2K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy