When I was 20 years old I was involved in a Vespa crash. My left arm took the impact and wound up paralyzed from the elbow to the fingertips. Now, I rely on my right arm, a lot of patience, and some creative adaptations to do literally everything. I've always loved makeup, and I still do post-accident, but I’ve come to love it in a different way. It’s not always a lot of fun playing with makeup because it involves a lot of feuds between my one hand and the products, so the enjoyment isn’t so much in the application process, but in the product discovery. I’ve found that customizable beauty products introduce not only an a more accessible component, but also provide a different, hopeful energy.

MAKEUP ・ 1 DAY AGO