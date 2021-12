When WandaVision became the first TV show to be released by Marvel Studios earlier this year, the mystery it crafted with every passing week allowed for fans’ imaginations to run wild. Theories began to circulate around the potential introduction of the Fantastic Four’s Reed Richards when Monica Rambeau mentioned an aerospace engineer friend of hers; by the end of the season, some fans were convinced that Mephisto would be revealed as the architect behind Westview. Of course, neither Mr. Fantastic nor Mephisto ever did appear; head writer Jac Schaeffer hadn’t even heard of the comic book villain until she started getting bombarded with questions about him during the series’ press tour. But the opposite outcome occurred a few months later in Loki, as the theories surrounding Jonathan Majors’s debut as Kang the Conqueror were proved accurate—for the most part—when He Who Remains showed up just in time for the show’s season finale.

