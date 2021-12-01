The Center for Reproductive Rights holding press conference

JACKSON, Miss. — The abortion fight in the South rages on as pro-choice groups continue to fight for women's reproductive rights. "We are going to continue to make sure there is access across the nation," said Nany Northup. One of the attorneys for Jackson Woman's Health Organization believes it is...
President and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, Nancy Northup, joined Hallie Jackson from outside the Supreme Court ahead of arguments in the controversial abortion case directly challenging Roe v. Wade. She discusses the high stakes and implications for women across the country if Roe v. Wade is overturned.Dec. 1, 2021.
The legal team from The Center for Reproductive Rights says the stakes for the fate of the Roe v. Wade decision have never been greater due to the most conservative court in 40 years. (Dec. 1) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. . You can license...
Comments / 0