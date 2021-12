The Philadelphia Eagles have announced that Gardner Minshew will start at quarterback today as Jalen Hurts is not ready to come back from his sprained ankle injury. After the way that Jalen Hurts played for the Eagles last week as they lost to the New York Giants and only scored seven points, this might not be a bad thing for this team. This could give the Eagles offensive coordinator a reason to finally run the football as much as he should have been for most of the season. Both Miles Sanders and Boston Scott have shown throughout the season that they could both be very good running backs in the NFL. Against the Giants, Scott was able to put up 64 yards for a touchdown while Sanders was also able to put up 64 yards.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO