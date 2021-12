One of the greatest challenges facing grocers looking to build out their digital followings is adoption. Online grocery is expected to continue to grow in years to come, and brands that cannot hack it in the space risk falling behind. Consequently, grocers are tapping a range of different strategies including leveraging third-party marketplaces to expand their value prop, releasing shoppable content to engage entertainment-seeking consumers, and even partnering with nonprofit organizations to make their offerings available to consumers who otherwise may not have been able to afford them.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 14 HOURS AGO