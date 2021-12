Lake Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – An off-duty Euless Police officer was killed in a Saturday afternoon traffic accident in Lake Worth that reportedly was caused by a drunk driver. Detective Alejandro “Alex” Cervantes was killed in the crash. His wife who was beside him in their car was critically injured, and their two children are hospitalized with serious injuries. The alleged drunk driver, 26 year old Dylan Molina, has been arrested, and charged with intoxication manslaughter and three counts of aggravated assault. Investigators say Molina had been drinking heavily, and hit at least one other vehicle before crashing into the Cervantes family. Witnesses told Police he tried to flee after the accident, but was caught by bystanders, and held until police arrived.

LAKE WORTH, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO