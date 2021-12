Per Sky Sports: “The WBC has ordered Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte to start negotiations for a mandatory WBC heavyweight title fight.” That means the 33 year old Whyte might finally get his long awaited chance to face Fury in the ring. The WBC had given it’s reigning heavyweight king Fury some time to see if he could get a unification fight with multi-titlist Oleksandr Usyk, who recently stunned a lot of people be besting Anthony Joshua for Joshua’s titles. Fury-Usyk isn’t happening, however, at least not for the time being. All of which now leaves an opening for the 28-2 Whyte to get a crack at the WBC’s world heavyweight belt.

