ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jon M. Chu Reflects on ‘In the Heights’ Box Office Performance, Colorism Criticism

By Beatrice Verhoeven
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OJdjQ_0dBOBrc500

In the Heights had all the elements to be a smash hit: an adaptation of a Tony-winning musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda, an incredible cast of Latinx performers with backing from Warner Bros. and a final product that earned critical acclaim. And yet, its theatrical release, which grossed $44 million worldwide, was underwhelming, likely because it premiered during the pandemic and also on HBO Max. But director Jon M. Chu notes that the lackluster box office performance is not something to harp on, because the film achieved something much greater.

“This is the new face of leading men and women in Hollywood, and they’re all people of color,” Chu tells THR . “The biggest accomplishment [is] putting joy out into the world with a movie that has not existed before, that shows the precedent of a studio that can do this and throw down for a story like this, with heroes that don’t look like the heroes that Hollywood usually delivers.”

The film, wrapped before COVID-19 struck, was written by Quiara Alegría Hudes and based on the Broadway musical of the same name by Hudes and Miranda. Its cast included Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace and Melissa Barrera.

Chu spoke to THR about why he wanted to adapt In the Heights for the big screen, the challenges in doing so, the criticism of the lack of Afro Latino actors in the film — and why it’s important to have these conversations.

What drew you to make a movie adaptation of the musical?

I saw it when I was making my first movie, Step Up 2: The Streets , and it immediately spoke to my family and my community story, even though I’m not Latino and I’m not from New York City. Lin has an amazing way of translating human-to-human experiences. And I felt it. I have my abuela — my boo boo — and I have my pressures that my parents give me. As Asian Americans, we had all different approaches to what it means to be Asian American. But I never thought I would actually be able to make the movie. When I was approached about it by [producer] Scott Sanders — I didn’t know Lin at the time — what I liked about it was that it wasn’t a simple translation to a movie. It wasn’t a direct one-to-one. That gave us a lot of freedom to be able to craft a story and find the nuggets and piece it together. And credit to Quiara, she was the key to all of this. Lin and Quiara really understood both worlds and could merge the two. And we became very close during that time as we developed it, and we got to speak freely of our experiences. That’s an amazing way to make a movie.

You said yourself you are not Latino and didn’t grow up in Washington Heights. What steps did you take to learn about the culture?

I had Lin and Quiara, who still live in Washington Heights, to be my guide for the specifics, because I know how important all that is — the food, the traditions, how you sit at a table, who sits where at a table. That’s why I knew it could be a story that would transcend its specificity because I already related to it, and I think it’s a movie that celebrates working people and people who take care of each other. Our eight-minute opening number is about the bodega owner that you pass by every day. It’s about the piragua guy that you don’t pay attention to. And these people have hopes and dreams … and let’s put that on the pedestal. We got to do that on the big screen with a big studio, like Warner Bros., to back that. I feel like we didn’t fully get to celebrate how amazing the accomplishment of making a movie with an all-Latinx cast in a musical backed by a giant studio was, whereas Latinx characters usually only get 4.6 percent of the dialogue in a movie — that’s crazy to me. And it was about joy. No guns, no fighting, no drugs, no enemies.

What went through your mind about its box office performance ?

We can’t control who shows up, but we can control the art that we make and what we’re trying to put on that screen, especially in a time when we’re resetting what stories should look like. I wish more people saw it because I thought it could have been such a breakthrough moment for Latinx actors in the way Crazy Rich Asians broke open that cast. But then again, our cast did break open. Anthony Ramos is the lead of Transformers . I know that would have not happened without this movie. Leslie Grace is Batgirl. Corey Hawkins is in The Color Purple . You have Melissa Barrera in Scream 5 . Stephanie Beatriz in Encanto . So much has come from this movie — people may have not been connecting the dots, but that is incredible.

The movie received backlash for its lack of Afro Latino actors. What was your reaction to that discussion?

I’m really proud of the conversation that is able to be had. You can’t have a conversation about colors without a movie with people of color in it. Nothing’s intentional, so you’re like, “All right, someone’s telling you they aren’t being seen.” We’ve been those people before. So how do you want to react when you say that to them? And we tried to act in that way — not to be defensive, not to cut the person who’s trying to express this to you, but instead to give room for that conversation … I think what it mostly shows is that there need to be more storytellers and more stories from studios so that more movies can reveal more things that we need to be doing. Of course, it was hard to hear, but at the same time, that’s what happens when you’re at the cutting edge of what we’re supposed to be doing. The worst thing that it could do is stop us from doing more. The best thing it could do is illuminate that there’s more stuff for everyone to do in this … We put an African American man and an Afro Latino woman on the side of a building that spun around and they danced like Fred [Astaire] and Ginger [Rogers] in the most elegant, iconic way and showed that they could have been starring in these movies 50 years ago. And now they’re movie stars that are leading other franchises. That’s the legacy of this movie. And as well as the conversation that proceeded [from] it. That’s all progress.

Who was the most difficult character to cast?

The hardest person for me to cast was Usnavi because if it was being told through his point of view, that person had to come in and out of song, dialogue, movements and real-life moments so fluidly and so naturally and so honestly. That person was going to lead the tone of this movie, and they were going to be very vulnerable. We looked at a lot of people. [Ramos] was brought up early [in casting discussions], but I was also starting to avoid anyone that had done the show in some way. I sat down with him at coffee and he told me his story, who he was and what the story meant to him, and we both were bawling. I knew that we could not just cast him in this movie, but the whole movie could be built around him.

How many extras would you say were part of the movie?

The pool scene alone had 700 people in that number. In that opening number, we have so many people — not just extras, but people from the actual community. The guy who’s sweeping the floor is the guy who actually sweeps that floor. The people who work in that dessert shop are the people who actually work in the dessert shop. It was a whole community helping us, plus dancers — we understood that diversity also meant in the language of dance and movement and music. Every day, extras, crew or actors could speak up about the authenticity of something there, and it was always a part of our process.

What was the most challenging scene to shoot?

It was “Paciencia Y Fe.” That scene was shot in a real, abandoned subway station, and we had to light it up like a stage with evolving colored lights, with 50 dancers down there and all the choreography was around Olga [Merediz]. I think we’re like three stories down, and it’s icky and smells nasty down there, and you have Olga performing and it was a huge feat to pull off. We wanted to tell [her immigrant] story in the most epic, elegant way, because that’s the way she remembers this trip. And then she has to decide, has she done her duty here on earth? It has this very emotional pivot to it that I loved. That’s a scene that I’m very proud of, but there’s a lot of great scenes. Obviously, turning around on a building is insane. That took everybody — both Corey and Leslie were very vulnerable because they’re not “dancer dancers,” and I can’t cut away from them. They have to be able to do it … In “Champagne,” between Usnavi and Vanessa, they’re singing live in a real apartment, there’s a piano in the streets playing. We’re in a very small space, you can’t have a camera shadow and you can’t see the lights or the cords. This thing has to be in complete sync and live. That’s probably our biggest moment when we all thought, “Wow, we’re truly a team.”

Interview edited for length and clarity.

This story first appeared in a November stand-alone issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe .

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Encanto’ Sings to $1.5M in Previews, ‘Gucci’ Sews Up $1.3M

Walt Disney Animation’s musical adventure Encanto sang to a solid $1.5 million in Tuesday night previews, followed closely by MGM’s House of Gucci with $1.3 million. Both films are opening ahead of Thanksgiving, alongside action-horror reboot Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. The five-day holiday corridor (Wednesday to Sunday) is one of the most lucrative times of the year at the box office, although moviegoing has yet to return to normal levels amid the ongoing pandemic. Family titles and adult dramas are particularly still impacted. With original songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Encanto — about a Colombian teenager who has to save her extended...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Encanto’ Wins Turkey Trot With $5.8M, ‘Gucci’ Earns $3.4M

Walt Disney Animation’s musical adventure Encanto kicked off the extended Thanksgiving box office parade with a Wednesday gross of $7.5 million, followed by $5.8 million on Thanksgiving Day for a two-day total of $13.3 million. The family movie, along with MGM and United Artists’ adult-skewing drama House of Gucci, opened nationwide Wednesday ahead of the lucrative Thanksgiving corridor, as did Sony’s action-horror reboot Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. Thanksgiving Day can be a solid moviegoing day for non-family fare, with traffic picking up in earnest on Black Friday and continuing throughout the holiday weekend. Moviegoing still hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels but...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Encanto’ Leads Subdued Thanksgiving Parade With $40.3M, ‘House of Gucci’ Struts to $21.8M

While moviegoing over the long 2021 Thanksgiving corridor didn’t come close to reaching pre-pandemic levels, Hollywood feasted on gains for family fare and adult dramas. Walt Disney Animation’s original musical adventure Encanto topped the domestic chart with a Wednesday-Sunday opening of $40.3 million, the best start of the pandemic era for an animated title. That includes $27 million for the three-day weekend. Overseas, Encanto opened to $29.3 million from more than 47 markets for a global launch of $69.6 million. Disney always releases an animated film over Thanksgiving, albeit to far bigger numbers. The last original movie to launch over the holiday,...
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Encanto’ Conjures $1.5 Million at Tuesday Box Office

“Encanto,” Disney’s latest animated feature that boasts original music from Lin-Manuel Miranda, earned $1.5 million in its box office preview screenings Tuesday night ahead of a busy Thanksgiving weekend at the box office. “Encanto” opens alongside MGM’s “House of Gucci,” starring Lady Gaga, and Sony/Screen Gems’ “Resident Evil: Welcome to...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Beatriz
Person
Jon M. Chu
Person
Melissa Barrera
Person
Anthony Ramos
Person
Corey Hawkins
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
Person
Leslie Grace
The Hollywood Reporter

Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fablemans’ to Hit Theaters Over Thanksgiving 2022

Steven Spielberg’s next film The Fablemans will be released in theaters on Nov. 23, 2022, the eve of the long Thanksgiving weekend, Universal and Amblin Partners announced Monday. The coming-of-age pic is loosely based on the Spielberg’s formative years and his relationship with his parents. Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano and Gabriel LaBelle star. Precise plot deals are being kept under wraps, but Williams will play a character based on Spielberg’s mother and Dano, his father. Rogen is playing an uncle. Spielberg co-wrote the script alongside Tony Kushner. Spielberg, Kushner and Kristie Macosko Krieger are producing. News of The Fablemans‘ release date comes as Spielberg’s first musical feature, West Side Story, gets read to dance into theaters this weekend (Disney and 20th Century are handling West Side Story). Spielberg’s production company, Amblin, has a multiyear distribution and marketing partnership with Universal.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Feinberg Forecast: Scott Updates His Projections as Race Enters December

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter‘s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and awards strategists, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments. *BEST PICTURE* Frontrunners West Side Story (Disney, Dec. 10, trailer) Belfast (Focus, Nov. 12, trailer) King Richard (Warner Bros., Nov. 19, trailer) The Power of the Dog...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

From ‘Being the Ricardos’ to ‘House of Gucci’: The Tricky Balance When Playing Real-Life People

Hollywood loves a biopic, and the Academy, in turn, has a history of honoring the actors brave enough to portray a beloved (or at times reviled) figure from recent history — in recent years, the acting prizes have gone to Daniel Kaluuya (Fred Hampton in this year’s Judas and the Black Messiah), Renée Zellweger (Judy Garland in 2019’s Judy), Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury in 2018’s Bohemian Rhapsody) and Olivia Colman (Queen Anne in 2018’s The Favourite). But the job of playing a real, recognizable person from recent history has its burdens. Nailing the look, mannerisms and voice of a public figure...
MOVIES
Variety

Steven Spielberg’s Semi-Autobiographical Drama ‘The Fabelmans’ Sets Thanksgiving 2022 Release Date

Steven Spielberg’s coming-of-age drama “The Fabelmans,” a movie loosely based on the filmmaker’s childhood, will debut in theaters around next Thanksgiving. The film, from Universal Pictures and Amblin, has been scheduled to open on Nov. 23, 2022. Though the release calendar could change before then, “The Fabelmans” is currently slated to premiere on the same day as an untitled animation project from Disney and two weeks after Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Nov. 11). The semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans” takes place in Arizona, where Spielberg spent his formative years, and stars Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano and newcomer Gabriel LaBelle. Plot details have...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Heights#Warner Bros#Hbo Max#Afro Latino#As Asian Americans#Asian American
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Movie Musicals Often Wind Up With Oscar Wins

Even before an iconic distant whistle opened the first screenings of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, it was clear that musicals would factor into this year’s Oscar race. Hollywood loves musicals, and the classic 1961 West Side Story, directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, is the most honored in the genre, winning 10 Oscars, including best picture and director, plus crafts awards like cinematography, music and sound. “Look at West Side Story, All That Jazz, Singin’ in the Rain. Those are really good stories, great performances and music — these are well-crafted movies,” says recording mixer Michael Minkler, who is...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Thandiwe Newton in Talks to Join Channing Tatum in ‘Magic Mike’ Sequel (Exclusive)

Westworld star Thandiwe Newton is in negotiations to join Channing Tatum in Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the third installment of the hit twerk-filled Warner Bros. movie series. Steven Soderbergh is returning to the director’s chair for Last Dance after having skipped the 2015 installment, Magic Mike XXL. Reid Carolin, who was behind the screenplays for the first two Magic Mike films, is back as the writer for the project, which is being made for HBO Max. Tatum returns as male stripper Mike Lane, a character that was loosely based on Tatum’s own experiences as a stripper in Florida. Newton’s role is unclear but it...
MOVIES
Variety

How Rita Moreno Could Break Multiple Oscar Records With ‘West Side Story’ Remake

After being delayed a year due to the pandemic, Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated musical remake of the best picture winner “West Side Story” had its first screenings this week before critics, journalists and varying awards and guild voters. The social media reaction has been loud and palpable throughout the Oscar chamber, which could bring about a late December entry run for the best picture prize, which would be the first since Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” (2017) and Clint Eastwood’s “Million Dollar Baby” (2004). There’s incredible history to be made if the buzz is replicated and embraced throughout the...
MOVIES
mychamplainvalley.com

At The Box Office: ‘House of Gucci’

Its a star studded cast in a movie that is full betrayal, revenge and murder. However, despite the star power this film holds, Film Critic & Assoc. Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift was not pleased with the characters in ‘House of Gucci.’ “It’s one of those (movies) that you want to watch just to laugh at, it’s that bad.” She says the writer didn’t make the story clear enough and the character development was messy. But even though it was a mess, the movie is still a fun beautiful mess through the set pieces, music, and costumes.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

‘Mare of Easttown’ Director Craig Zobel Extends HBO Overall Deal

HBO announced that director, writer and producer Craig Zobel has extended his overall deal for three additional years. Most recently, Zobel directed the 2021 HBO limited series “Mare of Easttown,” which stars Kate Winslet as a police detective in a Philadelphia suburb investigating the recent murder of one girl and year-long disappearance of another. The series, which also starred Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Evan Peters and Guy Pearce, was nominated for the 2021 Emmy for outstanding limited series and Zobel was nominated for the award for limited or anthology series director. Zobel is also known for serving as the sole director and...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Nightmare Alley’: THR’s 1947 Review

On Oct. 9, 1947, 20th-Fox unveiled director Edmund Goulding’s film noir adaptation of Nightmare Alley, starring Tyrone Power and Joan Blondell, at its New York premiere. The Hollywood Reporter’s original review, titled “Nightmare Alley’ One of Year’s Best Shockers – Eerie Drama Hits Note of Realism,” is below:  A strikingly successful shocker as a novel, William Lindsay Gresham’s unusual story of a “geek,” Nightmare Alley, emerges on the screen as a study in realistic horror which might just as well be recorded now as one of the finest pictures of the year. Gripping, exciting and suspenseful, it is a grim, relentless...
MOVIES
Variety

Stephanie March Joins Ava DuVernay’s ‘Naomi’ DC Series (EXCLUSIVE)

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star Stephanie March has joined Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship’s DC superhero drama “Naomi” for the CW. “Naomi” is based on the comic series of the same name and centers on a teenage superhero whose life is upended when supernatural events occur in her hometown. March will be in six-episode recurring role. The cast includes Kaci Walfall in the title role, along with an ensemble that boasts Alexander Wraith, Cranston Johnson, Claire Lanay and Camila Moreno. The series is written and executive produced by DuVernay and Blankenship, and executive produced by Paul Garnes of Array...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Imax CEO: Moviegoers Are Shrugging Off Omicron Variant Concerns

The omicron variant emergence has yet to spook moviegoers, judging by strong pre-sales for Spider-Man and The Matrix franchise pics, Imax CEO Richard Gelfond told an investors conference on Tuesday. “The public isn’t being scared away by the variant. Obviously they bought those tickets, they intend to use them. So that’s real world data,” Gelfond told the UBS Global TMT Conference during a session that was webcast. With the giant-screen exhibitor buoyed by Hollywood releasing tentpoles theatrically, pre-sales for Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and Warner Bros.’ The Matrix: Resurrections are powering Imax to a strong close to 2021. Gelfond underlined that...
MOVIES
Variety

Colin Farrell to Reprise Penguin Role in ‘The Batman’ Spinoff Series for HBO Max (EXCLUSIVE)

Colin Farrell has officially signed on to star in and executive produce a series spinoff of “The Batman” in which he would again play The Penguin, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Farrell will first portray the villainous character in “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson, which is due to be released on March 4, 2022. The series would then reportedly delve into The Penguin’s rise to power in the Gotham criminal underworld. Variety first reported the series was in development back in September, though Farrell was not attached at that time. Lauren LeFranc is attached to write the script for the series....
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘House of Gucci,’ ‘Encanto’ Continue Reign at U.K. Box Office

Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci,” starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, continued atop the U.K. and Ireland box office in its second weekend. The Universal release collected £1.5 million ($2 million) and now has £5.5 million at the box office, according to numbers released by Comscore. Disney release “Encanto,” took £1.2 million in its second weekend and has a total of £3.3 million. Sony’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” was in third place with £1.06 million and has amassed £9.1 million after three weekends. Piece of Magic Entertainment’s seasonal release, Christmas concert film “Christmas With Andre,” featuring Dutch violinist and conductor André Rieu, debuted...
TENNIS
Variety

Tom Holland Confirms Role as Fred Astaire in Upcoming Sony Biopic

“Spider-Man” star Tom Holland is swapping his web-shooters for dancing shoes. The 25-year-old officially confirmed on Sunday that he’ll portray legendary actor, dancer and singer Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic for Sony. In a recent profile for GQ, Oscar-nominated producer Amy Pascal teased that she wanted Holland for the part of Astaire in the forthcoming movie, as well as another trilogy of “Spider-Man films.” But during an interview with AP, at an event promoting the upcoming “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Holland confirmed that he’ll step into the entertainer’s dance shoes for the project, which is still in its early stages. “The script...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy