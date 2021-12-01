ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young County, TX

Jody Wade arrested in Young County for another alcohol-related offense

By Joshua Hoggard
 6 days ago

YOUNG COUNTY ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A Wichita Falls former businessman and restaurateur added another arrest to his lengthy record the night before Thanksgiving in Young County when authorities said they found him inside a vehicle passed out.

  • Jody Randolph Wade mugshot from Young County Jail

Jody Randolph Wade, 49, was arrested Wednesday, November 24 and booked into Young County Jail on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

Wade was released the same day on a $2,000 bond.

Wade’s most recent arrest for driving while intoxicated makes his sixth alcohol-related offense since 2017.

2020: Jody Wade arrested in DC during presidential motorcade security sweep

According to the DWI arrest affidavit, Young County deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Ickert Road and North Road west of Olney around 10:17 p.m. on Wednesday, November 24 for a suspicious vehicle check.

When deputies walked up to the vehicle, officers with the Olney Police Department advised them Wade was passed out in the driver’s seat of the black Chevy Tahoe and had just woken up.

Deputies instructed Wade to exit the vehicle, but they said he was incoherent. They said once Wade finally did exit the vehicle, he stumbled and held on to the door and said he was sorry and that he was drinking.

Deputies said they detected a strong odor of alcohol on Wade’s breath.

2019: Jody Wade arrested, charged with public intoxication

When deputies attempted to perform a field sobriety test, they said Wade told them he could not perform due to the gravel road, and when deputies informed Wade they were only checking his eyes, Wade replied, “Not on a gravel road.”

Deputies said Wade was swaying and unsteady on his feet, and that his shorts were unzipped.

When Wade would not respond when deputies asked if he was refusing field sobriety tests, they placed him under arrest.

2017: More details emerge in Jody Wade’s DWI arrest

Deputies said Wade refused to give a blood or breath sample, so he was transported to Hamilton Hospital and a blood warrant was obtained for the blood test. Wade was then booked into Young County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 6

Arthur
6d ago

Someday he will kill someone while driving drunk and will get PRISON TIME!

Reply
6
Texoma's Homepage

Community Policy