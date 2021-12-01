ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Heal the Hood hosting toy drive as part of their “12 Days of Christmas” campaign

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02uSfp_0dBOB7XG00
12 Days of Christmas Toy Drive (Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s the holiday season, which means it’s time to give.

A clothing/toy drive will be held by the Heal The Hood Foundation of Memphis (HTH).

It will take place at the Walmart in the 7500 block of Winchester road from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The drive is part of the organization’s annual Adopt-A-Family campaign (12 Days Of Christmas), HTH said.

This year, the HTH is adopting 30 families in the Hickory Hill community to provide Christmas gifts, HTH said.

Deliveries to each adopted family will begin on Saturday, Dec. 8th, and continue until Dec. 19th.

The Memphis Police Department, community organizations, pastors, and volunteers will work alongside the HTH staff to give gifts and joy to families in need.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Chevy Chase was Raising Cane at fast-food drive-thru

Drive-thru patrons at a Charleston, South Carolina fast-food restaurant had quite a Christmas (Vacation) surprise. Live from the Raising Cane’s drive-thru, it’s Chevy Chase, WCIV reported. Recently, the actor and comedian asked the crew at the restaurant if he could join the staff, not only by manning the to-go window...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hickory Hill, TN
Memphis, TN
Society
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Campaign, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
79K+
Followers
77K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy