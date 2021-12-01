Heal the Hood hosting toy drive as part of their “12 Days of Christmas” campaign

12 Days of Christmas Toy Drive (Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s the holiday season, which means it’s time to give.

A clothing/toy drive will be held by the Heal The Hood Foundation of Memphis (HTH).

It will take place at the Walmart in the 7500 block of Winchester road from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The drive is part of the organization’s annual Adopt-A-Family campaign (12 Days Of Christmas), HTH said.

This year, the HTH is adopting 30 families in the Hickory Hill community to provide Christmas gifts, HTH said.

Deliveries to each adopted family will begin on Saturday, Dec. 8th, and continue until Dec. 19th.

The Memphis Police Department, community organizations, pastors, and volunteers will work alongside the HTH staff to give gifts and joy to families in need.

