On the entirety of planet earth just seven nations don't offer their citizens at least some paid family leave to care for a new baby or ailing loved one. They are the Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Tonga... and the United States. I'll leave it to you to spot which country is the odd one out on this list.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO