Football

Home stretch of the process for five-star CB Denver Harris

By Steve Wiltfong
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest on the 247Sports Composite's No....

247sports.com

kslsports.com

Corner Canyon QB Devin Brown Commits To Ohio State

SALT LAKE CITY – Corner Canyon High School quarterback Devin Brown announced his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes football program. Brown posted his decision on social media on Wednesday, December 1. “Betting on myself… ALL IN! Go Bucks!” the Chargers quarterback tweeted. Brown’s commitment to Ohio State comes one...
OHIO STATE
247Sports

Five-star CB Jahlil Hurley talks top five schools, sets decision date

Florence (Ala.) High five-star cornerback Jahlil Hurley dropped his top five schools on Friday, narrowing his distinguished list of offers to five schools in Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan and Texas A&M. “My relationship with the coaches so far,” Hurley said of what separated those schools. Tabbed by the Top247 as...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA Today

Twitter reacts: 5-star CB Jaheim Singletary commits to UGA

The No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the country just got stronger. Five-star defensive back recruit Jaheim Singletary has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. Singletary was previously committed to Ohio State. Singletary plays high school football for Riverside High School in Jacksonville, Florida. The talented defensive back is ranked as the...
NFL
Scarlet Nation

Five - Star Evan Stewart is an Aggie

Frisco, TX, five star wide receiver Evan Stewart committed to Texas A&M on Monday evening. He selected the Aggies over Texas, Florida, Alabama and LSU. Stewart was once committed to the Longhorns for a short time, but the relationships and future that Jimbo Fisher is building at Texas A&M ultimately won out.
FRISCO, TX
National football post

Bills star CB Tre’Davious White (ACL) out for season

Buffalo Bills All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, the team confirmed Friday. He was injured in the second quarter of Thursday night’s 31-6 win over the New Orleans Saints and did not return. Dane Jackson replaced him. White was an All-Pro...
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yankton Daily Press

Summit Volleyball: SDSU Takes Five-Set Thriller Over Denver

VERMILLION -- The Denver University volleyball team has won five of the last seven regular season conference titles, but fell to the third seed behind Omaha and South Dakota this season, forcing them to play in the first round of the Summit League Tournament for the first time in school history.
VERMILLION, SD
nfltraderumors.co

Bills Sign CB Tim Harris To PS, Release OL Evin Ksiezarczyk

The Buffalo Bills announced Monday that they’ve signed CB Tim Harris to their practice squad and released OL Evin Ksiezarczyk from the unit. Harris, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the 49ers out of Virginia back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.678 million deal with the 49ers that included $158,308 guaranteed.
NFL
247Sports

VIP Intel: New top schools for 5-star CB Denver Harris, decision timeline

Texas A&M has long been in the top group for five-star North Shore cornerback Denver Harris. However, the Aggies have seemingly been behind the others most of the time. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound defender has taken official visits to his other three finalists - Alabama, LSU and Texas - but has not used one to Aggieland. But, recently, word has started to spread that A&M is very much a contender for the elite prospect.
FOOTBALL
sacramentosun.com

Blazers start home-heavy stretch vs. skidding Pistons

Home is where the victories are for the Portland Trail Blazers, who are about to embark on a friendly slate. The road-challenged Trail Blazers host the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night to start a stretch in which Portland plays eight of nine games at home. That's big considering the Blazers...
NBA
Scarlet Nation

3-star CB Zeke Berry commits to Michigan

Michigan added a cornerback commitment to its 2022 class on Saturday in Concord (Calif.) De La Salle three-star cornerback Zeke Berry. Coming out of national powerhouse De La Salle, Berry was committed to Arizona when he received his Michigan offer in August. In October, Berry backed off his commitment to...
MICHIGAN STATE
dexerto.com

Denver Broncos star Justin Simmons joins XSET

North American esports organization XSET have furthered their ties to the world of sports by welcoming American football star Justin Simmons to their ranks. From sports clubs owning and investing in esports organizations to professional athletes joining teams, the worlds of traditional sports and competitive gaming have never been more intertwined.
NFL
Burnt Orange Nation

4-star CB Jaylon Guilbeau flips back to Texas from TCU

The recruitment of Jaylon Guilbeau has now come full circle. The consensus four-star cornerback from Port Arthur Memorial committed to the Texas Longhorns for a second time on Thanksgiving, flipping from the TCU Horned Frogs. A 5’11.5, 175-pounder, Guilbeau picked up his offer from the former Texas coaching staff in...
TEXAS STATE
KEYT

Mayfield, Browns can make up for lost season in home stretch

CLEVELAND (AP) — Baker Mayfield’s chance to change the narrative about him, about the Browns and about his future is staring him in the face. He’s got five games to show he’s either a franchise quarterback or another Cleveland miss. Pushing through several injuries for weeks, Mayfield spent the bye week healing up and preparing himself for a dastardly December stretch of important games that will define this season for the Browns and perhaps determine where he plays the rest of his NFL career. Following a bye week, Cleveland hosts AFC North-leading Baltimore.
NFL
texags.com

In-Home Visit: Five-star Brownlow-Dindy shocks Sooners, flips to Ags

Lakeland (FL) defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy‍ shocked the nation by flipping from Oklahoma to join Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies. The TexAgs Recruiting trio breaks down Brownlow-Dindy's game as he becomes the fourth five-star to join A&M's 2022 class. To continue reading, you must be a TexAgs Premium or Varsity...
FOOTBALL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Chaminade-Madonna DL, Ohio State commit Kenyatta Jackson Jr. named Gatorade’s Florida Player of the Year

Chaminade-Madonna star senior Kenyatta Jackson Jr. has one more high school game left to play, but the Lions defensive lineman is already earning national recognition. Gatorade named Jackson its Florida Player of the Year on Tuesday. Jackson was a second-team All-County pick as a junior and a preseason Super 11 selection. So far this year, Jackson has 65 tackles, at least 17 tackles for loss ...
FLORIDA STATE

