Home stretch of the process for five-star CB Denver Harris

Texas A&M has long been in the top group for five-star North Shore cornerback Denver Harris. However, the Aggies have seemingly been behind the others most of the time. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound defender has taken official visits to his other three finalists - Alabama, LSU and Texas - but has not used one to Aggieland. But, recently, word has started to spread that A&M is very much a contender for the elite prospect.

FOOTBALL ・ 4 DAYS AGO