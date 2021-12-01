Home stretch of the process for five-star CB Denver Harris

SALT LAKE CITY – Corner Canyon High School quarterback Devin Brown announced his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes football program. Brown posted his decision on social media on Wednesday, December 1. “Betting on myself… ALL IN! Go Bucks!” the Chargers quarterback tweeted. Brown’s commitment to Ohio State comes one...
Lincoln Riley and his new USC staff have one of the nation’s top pass rushers on campus for a midweek official visit as 247Sports has confirmed that five-star edge Marvin Jones Jr. is currently in Los Angeles.
Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral Top247 five-star defensive lineman Anthony Lucas will have Alabama’s Nick Saban and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher inside his home this week, his father Jacques Lucas tells 247Sports. Saban is expected on Tuesday and Fisher on Thursday. The Crimson Tide and Aggies are major contenders to land the...
Florence (Ala.) High five-star cornerback Jahlil Hurley dropped his top five schools on Friday, narrowing his distinguished list of offers to five schools in Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan and Texas A&M. “My relationship with the coaches so far,” Hurley said of what separated those schools. Tabbed by the Top247 as...
The Top247's No. 1 edge rusher in Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage five-star Marvin Jones Jr. will get the final push from a couple head coaches this week with Alabama's Nick Saban and Florida State's Mike Norvell coming into the home. Both are slated to be there on Thursday per...
The No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the country just got stronger. Five-star defensive back recruit Jaheim Singletary has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. Singletary was previously committed to Ohio State. Singletary plays high school football for Riverside High School in Jacksonville, Florida. The talented defensive back is ranked as the...
Frisco, TX, five star wide receiver Evan Stewart committed to Texas A&M on Monday evening. He selected the Aggies over Texas, Florida, Alabama and LSU. Stewart was once committed to the Longhorns for a short time, but the relationships and future that Jimbo Fisher is building at Texas A&M ultimately won out.
Buffalo Bills All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, the team confirmed Friday. He was injured in the second quarter of Thursday night’s 31-6 win over the New Orleans Saints and did not return. Dane Jackson replaced him. White was an All-Pro...
VERMILLION -- The Denver University volleyball team has won five of the last seven regular season conference titles, but fell to the third seed behind Omaha and South Dakota this season, forcing them to play in the first round of the Summit League Tournament for the first time in school history.
The Buffalo Bills announced Monday that they’ve signed CB Tim Harris to their practice squad and released OL Evin Ksiezarczyk from the unit. Harris, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the 49ers out of Virginia back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.678 million deal with the 49ers that included $158,308 guaranteed.
Texas A&M has long been in the top group for five-star North Shore cornerback Denver Harris. However, the Aggies have seemingly been behind the others most of the time. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound defender has taken official visits to his other three finalists - Alabama, LSU and Texas - but has not used one to Aggieland. But, recently, word has started to spread that A&M is very much a contender for the elite prospect.
Home is where the victories are for the Portland Trail Blazers, who are about to embark on a friendly slate. The road-challenged Trail Blazers host the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night to start a stretch in which Portland plays eight of nine games at home. That's big considering the Blazers...
Michigan added a cornerback commitment to its 2022 class on Saturday in Concord (Calif.) De La Salle three-star cornerback Zeke Berry. Coming out of national powerhouse De La Salle, Berry was committed to Arizona when he received his Michigan offer in August. In October, Berry backed off his commitment to...
North American esports organization XSET have furthered their ties to the world of sports by welcoming American football star Justin Simmons to their ranks. From sports clubs owning and investing in esports organizations to professional athletes joining teams, the worlds of traditional sports and competitive gaming have never been more intertwined.
The recruitment of Jaylon Guilbeau has now come full circle. The consensus four-star cornerback from Port Arthur Memorial committed to the Texas Longhorns for a second time on Thanksgiving, flipping from the TCU Horned Frogs. A 5’11.5, 175-pounder, Guilbeau picked up his offer from the former Texas coaching staff in...
CLEVELAND (AP) — Baker Mayfield’s chance to change the narrative about him, about the Browns and about his future is staring him in the face. He’s got five games to show he’s either a franchise quarterback or another Cleveland miss. Pushing through several injuries for weeks, Mayfield spent the bye week healing up and preparing himself for a dastardly December stretch of important games that will define this season for the Browns and perhaps determine where he plays the rest of his NFL career. Following a bye week, Cleveland hosts AFC North-leading Baltimore.
Lakeland (FL) defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy shocked the nation by flipping from Oklahoma to join Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies. The TexAgs Recruiting trio breaks down Brownlow-Dindy's game as he becomes the fourth five-star to join A&M's 2022 class. To continue reading, you must be a TexAgs Premium or Varsity...
Chaminade-Madonna star senior Kenyatta Jackson Jr. has one more high school game left to play, but the Lions defensive lineman is already earning national recognition. Gatorade named Jackson its Florida Player of the Year on Tuesday. Jackson was a second-team All-County pick as a junior and a preseason Super 11 selection. So far this year, Jackson has 65 tackles, at least 17 tackles for loss ...
