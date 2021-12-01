Rub a dub, dub we have Magical Bath in the tub!

Everyone’s favorite lazy, foolish, sex-crazed virgin sextuplets are back for even more embarrassing acts of humility in the second season of Mr. Osomatsu. The Matsuno sextuplets, Osomatsu, Karamatsu, Choromatsu, Ichimatsu, Jyushimatsu, and Todomatsu, might be slightly older than before, but their constant misadventures are proof that they’re not any wiser. The sextuplets continue to coast through life and become the universe’s perpetual punching bags as their actions confirm the fact that six heads are hardly better than one. Substantial, emotional development might be impossible for the Matsuno sextuplets, but they’re more than willing to ride out the NEET lifestyle for as long as they can.
