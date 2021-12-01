ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back in the theater more than before, the Universal price which targets the dream

By The Viking Ship
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe April Universal Convention is the 44th edition of Sorrento Cinema Days, with a 2022 list that aims to dream and dream...

www.chatsports.com

Capital Journal

There's more to the theater than acting

Actors might be the most visible part of any theater production, but plenty of hands behind the scenes help bring a show to life. Now, the Pierre Players are holding free workshops for those who want to learn the ropes and potentially volunteer for various areas of interest. The group’s...
PIERRE, SD
WWEEK

Which Movie Theaters in Portland Are Open on Thanksgiving?

Going to the movies either before or after a Thanksgiving feast is a time-honored tradition. But another great custom is giving movie theater employees the day off! Which of these fine traditions did the movie theaters of Portland choose to uphold?. 5th Avenue Cinema: Not even open on Thursdays in...
PORTLAND, OR
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’: People Apparently Think Parker Schnabel Looks Very Similar to a ‘Star Wars’ Actor

Hey Outsiders, take a good long look at Gold Rush mine boss Parker Schnabel. Does he remind you of somebody? Yeah, we see it, too—Kylo Ren. For those of you who don’t know, Kylo Ren(Adam Driver) is an evil Jedi Padawan supreme leader who appeared in the most recent Star Wars flicks. And if you do a quick google search, you’ll notice that he is a near-exact replica of Parker Schnabel. Really, the only noticeable difference is their hair colors.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Enjoying Universal’s Ultimate Dessert Now More Convenient Than Ever

One of the most popular destinations for Universal Orlando connoisseurs to visit is not actually in the Parks themselves. Universal’s CityWalk has a life of its own and can be seen hosting thousands of Guests night-in and night-out during Park hours, as well as after the Parks have closed. Those who visit CityWalk can enjoy a plethora of dining, shopping, and entertainment options, such as a movie theater, clubs, and mini-golf course.
ORLANDO, FL
Wide Open Country

Victor Webster Found Real Love Filming a Hallmark Movie

Actor Victor Webster has been gracing our televisions on the Hallmark Channel for years. He's a staple in the beloved annual Christmas movies and even has his own mystery series with Danica McKellar. He's played opposite nearly all of the big Hallmark leading ladies, such as Jill Wagner, McKellar and even Candace Cameron Bure. Webster's filmography is incredibly eclectic and includes the starring role in The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power as well as roles ranging from TV shows such as Sex and the City and Girlfriends Guide to Divorce to the films Surrogates, Burning Palms and Embrace of the Vampire. He's even currently playing the role of Mike Bolinski on the series Workin' Moms. There's no denying that the man is a versatile actor, but I'm definitely partial to the charm he brings to the Hallmark Channel.
TV SHOWS
The Guardian

Slumber Party Massacre review – video nasty back from dead in more playful mood

The 1982 video-nasty classic The Slumber Party Massacre – a confection of polyester sleepwear, orangey fake blood and phallic construction equipment with remarkable battery longevity, directed by Amy Jones – gets a reboot for a new generation with this, along with a more euphonious title, shorn of the definitive article. This time the director is Danishka Esterhazy, whose previous feature, The Banana Splits Movie, similarly retweaked a near-forgotten property from the pop-culture landfill. After an 80s-set prologue that establishes driller killer Russ Thorn’s (Rob van Vuuren) stalk-and-skewer modus operandi, we catch up with lone survivor Trish Deveraux (Schelaine Bennett) in the present day. Trish is now a paranoid parent, worriedly sending off her only daughter Dana (Hannah Gonera, delightful) off for a rustic overnighter with her friends. Will history repeat itself?
MOVIES
The Guardian

Solar Ash review – ambitious sci-fi adventure leads to a boring new world

Life is about the journey, not the destination, the saying goes, and the speed-obsessed Solar Ash is built on that principle. Kitting the player out with invisible space roller skates, this colourful space adventure sees heroine Rei gliding across a gorgeously vibrant planet. Reminiscent of thatgamecompany’s Journey, a soothing collage of oil paintings and minimalistic comic-book design, Solar Ash’s gorgeous ruined cities and pastel-coloured plains rarely fail to stop you in your tracks. In some moments, Solar Ash is glorious, the sort of freeform, wind-in-your-hair joyride that shuts down your thoughts and delights the synapses. But the illusion shatters once you turn to an objective.
VIDEO GAMES
Best Life

See Jethro, the Last Living "Beverly Hillbillies" Cast Member, at 83

The final episode of The Beverly Hillbillies aired 50 years ago, and sadly, the passing of so much time means that only one star of the classic sitcom is still alive today. Max Baer Jr., who played Jethro on The Beverly Hillbillies is 83 years old and became the last living member of the cast following the death of Donna Douglas, who played Elly May, in 2015 at age 82.
TV SHOWS

