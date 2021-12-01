ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Taysom Hill Likely To Be Saints Starting QB Against Dallas Cowboys, Per Report

By MITCH HARPER
kslsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY – Is it finally Taysom Hill time in New Orleans? According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Hill will likely start on Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys. “What’s going on with the Saints this week in practice and in the quarterback room is that Taysom Hill...

kslsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
canalstreetchronicles.com

5 Numbers You Need to Know: It Is Time for the Saints to Start Taysom Hill

Five numbers that will make you doomy and gloomy, with a hint of sunshine on the horizon after the Saints’ 40-29 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. On Sunday in Philadelphia, Saints’ starting quarterback Trevor Siemian ran into the end zone in the fourth quarter for a rushing touchdown. The score was Siemian’s second rushing touchdown in his entire six-year career (2015-2021). On the other hand, in a career two-year shorter (2017-2021), Taysom Hill has scored 14 rushing touchdowns to date. What does that have to do with anything you say? Well, allow me to expand: On Sunday, the Saints saw the impact of a running quarterback when they faced Jalen Hurts of the Eagles, who while passing for just 147 yards, rushed 18 times for 69 yards and had three rushing touchdowns in a 40-29 blowout victory against New Orleans. Hurts made the usually stout Saints’ run defense look like mere mortals, lost between focusing on either Hurts or on the actual running backs the Eagles lined up in various run-pass-option plays. This is a dimension that Hill would bring to the Saints’ offense that Siemian simply cannot. New Orleans has lost its last three games in a row, all of them started by Trevor Siemian, who has led a lethargic offense, one that seemingly only wakes up once down by two scores or more in the fourth quarter, when the other team is playing prevent-defense to bleed the clock. It is high time for the Saints to try something else at the quarterback position, and that move, I believe, should be to start Taysom Hill as soon as the Thanksgiving home-game against the Buffalo Bills.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Report: Taysom Hill's Contract Pays as QB At 224 Passes

Hill lost the starting quarterback battle to Jameis Winston in the preseason, going back to his hybrid H-back role for the most part. Even now, with Winston out for the season, Sean Payton has tabbed Trevor Siemian and not Hill to run the offense. On the season, Hill is 7...
NFL
NOLA.com

Taysom Hill's new deal guarantees Saints QB $21.5M with room for more through 2025

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill will be around the Crescent City for the foreseeable future, as the two sides agreed to a contract negotiation and extension earlier this week, putting Hill under contract through the 2025 season with a void year in 2026. Hill's contract guarantees him $21.5 million...
NFL
kslsports.com

Report: Taysom Hill Taking First-Team Reps In Practice For Saints

SALT LAKE CITY – The New Orleans Saints could potentially make a change at quarterback, which would include former BYU QB Taysom Hill. Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints are currently 5-6 and have lost their last four games. Jameis Winston suffered a season ending injury on October 31 and was replaced by Trevor Siemian.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Harper
Person
Trevor Siemian
Person
Ian Rapoport
The Spun

Saints QB Taysom Hill Has Telling Comment About His Health

Taysom Hill is ready to go. Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported Hill that will get the start at quarterback for New Orleans this week. Ever the gamer, the 31-year-old do-it-all QB had this to say. Per Saints reporter Nick Underhill, “Taysom Hill says he’s healthy enough to play tonight....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Saints#American Football#Nfl Network#Nfln#Good Morning Football#Gmfb#Giants#Byu#Fox
neworleanssaints.com

Taysom Hill again positioned to start at quarterback for New Orleans Saints

If ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ assumes the position of starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night against Dallas in the Caesars Superdome, he'll do so possibly as a little lesser version of himself, but trusting that he can be effective nonetheless. Hill partially tore his plantar fascia after catching...
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Lastest On Saints’ QB Taysom Hill

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter (tweet), Saints’ quarterback Taysom Hill will attempt to play through the injury he suffered after a hit to the middle finger on his throwing hand in Thursday night’s game against the Cowboys. Confirming what many in the Saints’ organization thought, doctors for the Saints determined...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Taysom Hill Waiver Wire Week 13: Fantasy outlook for Saints QB

Week 13 is quickly approaching, and with it comes a critical stretch where managers have only a few weeks left to solidify their spot in the fantasy football playoffs. Those looking for a boost in quarterback production could turn to New Orleans Saints do-it-all QB Taysom Hill as the team makes a change under center. Taking on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13 on Thursday Night Football, is Hill a top waiver wire claim, or will he disappoint compared to fantasy expectations?
NFL
kslsports.com

Saints QB Taysom Hill Throws First Touchdown Pass Of 2021 Season

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU and current New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill threw his first touchdown pass of the 2021 NFL season. The Saints hosted the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, December 2. With 13:02 left in the first half, Hill connected with a wide-open Lil’Jordan Humphrey for 24...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Sean Payton still unsure if Taysom Hill will start at QB this week

The New Orleans Saints are yet again delaying an important quarterback decision up until the last minute. This time, the decision revolves around Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian. NFL’s Ian Rapoport suggested that the Saints were poised to make a quarterback change after Hill took first-team reps in practice a...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy