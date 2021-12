Aside from the magic of the holiday season and the promise of a new year, we can all agree that one of the highlights of December is the annual Spotify Wrapped release. Being able to take a look back at how we consumed music over the past 12 months has been a cherished tradition among Spotify users ever since it started in 2016. Pretty much everyone loves sharing their own lists with their friends and family.

