Public Health

Coronavirus: Marcus Lamb, head of Christian network Daystar, dies of COVID-19

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 6 days ago
Marcus Lamb, the founder of Daystar, a large Christian network, died Tuesday from COVID-19, the Washington Post reported.

On Twitter, Daystar’s account announced Lamb’s death saying, “It’s with a heavy heart we announce that Marcus Lamb, president and founder of Daystar Television Network, went home to be with the Lord this morning. The family asks that their privacy be respected as they grieve this difficult loss. Please continue to lift them up in prayer.”

Daystar and the Lamb family have been vocal opponents of COVID-19 vaccines and lockdowns, NBC News reported, noting in July 2020 that the Lamb family had devoted an hour of their broadcast to what they called “censorship” surrounding the pandemic.

Lamb’s wife, Joni, appeared on Daystar saying her husband had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and then had COVID-19 pneumonia, and that they had attempted numerous “protocols” including some of the unproven ones mentioned on Daystar broadcasts, CBS News reported.

Approximately one week before Lamb’s death, his son, Jonathan, said on a Daystar broadcast that he believed his father’s illness was a “spiritual attack from the enemy” in order to “take down” his dad, USA Today reported.

Daystar is one of the largest Christian television networks in the world, with more than 70 stations reaching 100 million households in the United States and 680 million households across more than 200 countries, according to the Daystar website.

A tweet from Daystar announced that Lamb’s funeral will be held Monday, Dec. 6 in Southlake, Texas.

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

Related
The US Sun

What was Daystar’s Marcus Lamb’s cause of death?

THE CEO of Daystar, an evangelical Christian-based television network, passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Marcus Lamb was 64 years old at the time of his death. The Daystar network announced the death of their CEO, Marcus Lamb, on Tuesday afternoon via Twitter. "It's with a heavy heart we...
ENTERTAINMENT
mediaite.com

Anti-Vaxxer and Evangelical TV Mogul Marcus Lamb Dies of Covid-19

Marcus Lamb, the evangelical founder of a prosperity gospel television network died of Covid-19 on Tuesday after he and his network advocated against the Covid vaccine. He was 64. His son announced his father’s death on Twitter. In 1997, Lamb founded Daystar Television Network, which is now the world’s second-largest...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bay News 9

Anti-vaccine televangelist and Daystar Television founder Marcus Lamb dies after contracting COVID-19

Marcus Lamb, a prominent televangelist who founded the Dallas-based Christian Daystar Television Network and frequently maligned COVID-19 vaccines, has died at age 64. Marcus Lamb, the founder of Daystar Television Network, a popular Christian network, died this week after contracting COVID-19, his family reported. Lamb opposed COVID-19 vaccines and spread...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Anti-vax televangelist Marcus Lamb dies of COVID: ‘A spiritual attack’

Marcus Lamb, a Texas televangelist who frequently railed against COVID-19 vaccine mandates on his show, has died several weeks after contracting the virus. He was 64. Lamb’s Daystar Television Network confirmed the outspoken Christian pundit’s passing Tuesday on its official Twitter account. “It’s with a heavy heart we announce that...
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
