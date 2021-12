Some dreams have no origin or explanation beyond the story of how they are achieved. For Jack Swanger, a 96-year-old World War II veteran of the U.S. Navy, he had pride in himself and believed in supporting his country. For two years, five months, and 14 days he followed orders, manned a 20mm cannon, and rode the Atlantic’s waves until the end of the war. While he summed it up with a quick recitation of the length of his service, there was even more to his story that a little research helped to uncover.

