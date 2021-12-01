Your favorite snack was recalled? What it means, what to do and how to get your money

PULS Test vascular inflammation biomarkers and scores reveal risk of developing acute coronary syndrome (ACS) which can be increased in mRNA COVID-19 vaccinated patients. Predictive Health Diagnostics Company, Inc. is a diagnostics platform company that develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty diagnostic tests combining science, technology, and proprietary analytics. These tests detect diseases with significant unmet medical needs and improve patient care. The company commented on the role of its PULS Cardiac Test™ in identifying vascular inflammation and cardiac risks in patients after receiving double-dose COVID-19 vaccines. In studies of COVID-19 vaccinated patients, significant increases in PULS Test vascular inflammation markers leading to an increased risk of acute coronary syndrome were revealed in most subjects.
