Terrific Olivia Colman performances are much like buses. Miss one and another will be along in a minute. One difference? You really don't want to miss any of them. In the inspired-by-real-events Landscapers, the Oscar winner and David Thewlis play a couple investigated by the police after a pair of bodies are found in the back garden of a house in the British city of Nottingham. The gripping four-episode limited series is directed by Will Sharpe, who previously worked with Colman on the catch-it-if-you-did-miss it sitcom Flowers. —Clark Collis.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO