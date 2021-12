The global COP26 agreement opened a few new doors for addressing climate change, but the omissions speak volumes. Collective commitments to reduce CO2 emissions and to limit warming to 1.5° Celsius by 2030 went missing. The pledge to phase out coal production was vetoed by India, with China’s support. Meanwhile, the role of livestock in climate disruption was given a free pass. While the Biden Administration is wholly unwilling to discuss – much less address – livestock’s role in the climate crisis, they seem more than willing to use climate change as a justification to remove wild horses from western public lands.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO