ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Brian Kelly Once Made Robert Saleh And Matt LaFleur Shovel Snow Outside of a Party

By Thad Mitchell
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F8aom_0dBO8A1W00

Former Notre Dame Fighting Irish Head Football Coach Brian Kelly is headed to Louisiana State University (LSU) to assume head coaching duties.

Brian Kelly is an excellent football coach and boasts accomplishments that other coaches simply do not have. Now, a story from years ago is circulating around the internet and it isn’t a good look for Kelly.

While coaching at Central Michigan, Brian Kelly employed Robert Saleh and Matt LaFleur as graduate assistants. This is significant because both Saleh and LaFleur went on to much success in the NFL. Saleh is the head coach for the New York Jets while LaFleur is the head man for the Green Bay Packers.

While on the Central Michigan staff, Brian Kelly allegedly “invited” both coaches to a party he was throwing. But instead of enjoying the December party, Kelly had something else lined up for his grad assistants — shoveling snow and parking cars. Brian Kelly had the two future NFL head coaches shovel snow and act as valets. The incident left a big impression on both young coaches.

“We shoveled the snow and parked all the cars. Then, at the end of the night, we had to go get the cars again,” Saleh says in a 2019 ESPN interview. “We decided that when we’re in that position, we’re never going to treat people the way we got treated.”

Thankfully for Brian Kelly’s new grad assistants, it doesn’t snow much in Louisiana.

Brian Kelly’s Departure Sends Shock Waves Through NCAA

The move came as a major shock to the Notre Dame football team and fans as they were blindsided by the news. Brian Kelly is leaving South Bend, Indiana, after obtaining a great deal of success as the Fighting Irish head coach. He will now head to Baton Rouge, Louisiana where the stakes will be higher than he’s ever seen. The LSU Tigers compete in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and much is expected of the football coach and his team. The LSU administration fired former head coach Ed Orgeron earlier this year, despite winning a national championship a few years ago under his direction. Make no mistake about it — Brian Kelly is being brought in to win championships. Anything less and he may find himself in the same predicament as Orgeron.

Brian Kelly will be up for the challenge. And will have to be to justify the contract LSU is giving him. He is getting a 10-year deal that will likely pay him more than $100 million before his time is up. He’s leaving an 11-1 Notre Dame football team that is hopeful to make the playoffs this year.

At LSU, all eyes will be on Brian Kelly’s every move as he tries to rejuvenate the school’s football hopes.

Comments / 2

Related
Outsider.com

73-Year-Old Massachusetts Woman Dies After Reportedly Being Attacked by Sheep

A 73-year-old woman reportedly died after repeatedly being rammed by sheep while volunteering at a Massachusetts farm. People reported that the woman, who has been identified as Kim Taylor, was volunteering inside a sheep pen at Cultivate Care Farms in Bolton, Massachusetts. That is when one sheep began to repeatedly ram her. She then went into cardiac arrest shortly after first responders arrived on the scene. Taylor was transported to the hospital, where she died from extensive injuries.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
New York State
State
Indiana State
Denver Post

Brian Kelly was such a jerk to Robert Saleh that the Jets coach remembered 15 years later

Jets coach Robert Saleh only worked at Central Michigan with Brian Kelly for one year, as a defensive assistant in 2004, and it was not a happy one. Saleh and now-Packers coach Matt LaFleur, the older brother of Jets coordinator Mike LaFleur, were on Kelly’s staff as low-level assistants in their 20s. According to a 2019 ESPN article, they thought they were invited to a party at Kelly’s house, only to realize they were the help.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: LSU in pursuit of Brian Kelly

Could Brian Kelly’s days in South Bend be numbered?. LSU, who made it known that Ed Orgeron wasn’t going to return in 2022 as their head coach, has seen USC swoop into Oklahoma and hire Lincoln Riley while Florida has fired and hired a head coach since the Tigers opening was announced.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Press

Brian Kelly

BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU’s new football coach Brian Kelly was known for winning at Notre Dame, but he also weathered several controversies during his 12 seasons in one of college football’s highest-profile coaching jobs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Orgeron
The Spun

Report: Brian Kelly Hiring Away Key Notre Dame Staffer

Brian Kelly is making a pretty big hire for his coaching staff at LSU. Per Brody Miller of The Athletic, Kelly is expected to hire Notre Dame co-director of strength and conditioning Jacob Flint to run that same department at LSU. Flint will be replacing Tommy Moffitt, who had the...
247Sports

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh addresses controversial Brian Kelly comments

In the wake of Brian Kelly’s controversial last-second exit from Notre Dame for LSU, a story about Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur and New York Jets coach Robert Saleh resurfaced. In the ESPN story by Rob Demovsky, both Saleh and LaFleur were graduate assistants for Kelly at Central Michigan, and they were invited to a party at Kelly’s house but instead of joining the party, they shoveled snow and parked cars all night.
NFL
The Big Lead

Nick Saban Welcomes Brian Kelly's New Accent to the SEC

Brian Kelly's newfound Southern flair is still the funniest thing in sports some 13 hours after it debuted during last night's LSU-Ohio basketball game. While most people seem to think this is a new bit the former Notre Dame coach is committed to, there's some belief within the TBL Slack that he was merely trying to project his voice and ran into some accidental twang. Time will tell and, as is often the case, the actual facts do little to swing the comedy.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#American Football#Notre Dame#Irish#The Green Bay Packers#Espn#Lsu Tigers#Sec
ClutchPoints

Jets HC Robert Saleh reacts to old Brian Kelly story going viral after Notre Dame-to-LSU move

New LSU Tigers football head coach Brian Kelly isn’t exactly the most beloved person in the world right now following his controversial split with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Adding to his increasingly negative persona – at least on social media – is the recent comment from New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who said that Kelly once invited him and Matt LaFleur, both were then graduate assistants at Central Michigan under Kelly, to a party only to find themselves shoveling snow and parking cars for the guests, per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.
NFL
The Ringer

Chris Long on Brian Kelly and the Super Bowl Favorite. Plus, Matt Leinart on Lincoln Riley to USC

Russillo shares his thoughts on Brian Kelly departing Notre Dame to coach at LSU and why so few coaches can exit without criticism (0:38), before talking about the Suns’ win over the Warriors and marveling at the Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards (10:52). Then Ryen is joined by two-time Super Bowl champion Chris Long to discuss the Patriots’ strengths and weaknesses, the Bills’ fatal flaws, why Chris thinks the Packers will win the Super Bowl, and more (31:07). Then Ryen talks with USC legend Matt Leinart of Fox Sports about new USC head coach Lincoln Riley and the team’s bright future (1:08:51). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:32:30).
NFL
On3.com

4-star LSU target Shazz Preston reacts to Brian Kelly hiring

St. James (La.) wide receiver Shazz Preston was considered a strong LSU lean for most of his recruitment. The Tigers have a strong reputation for keeping elite Louisiana prospects home, and it appeared that would continue. But when the Tigers announced earlier this season that Orgeron wouldn’t return in 2022,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Resigns In ‘Stunning’ Move

A notable college football head coach walked away from his position on Tuesday afternoon. McNeese head coach Frank Wilson has resigned, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. It’s reportedly a “stunning” move to those within the program. There’s a reason Wilson’s leaving McNeese, though. According to multiple reports, he’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

5-Star Quarterback Recruit Has Big Brian Kelly Prediction

Brian Kelly took the LSU job less than 24 hours ago. The aspirations are already sky-high. Walker Howard, a five-star quarterback committed to LSU, is amped up about the Kelly hire. In fact, he thinks it’s only a matter of time before the Tigers win another championship. Howard told a...
NFL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

316K+
Followers
32K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy