‘Yellowstone’ Season 4, Episode 5: Wear the Clothes from the Episode

Yellowstone Season 4, Episode 5, “Under a Blanket of Red” showcases another pitch-perfect patriarchal look courtesy of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton. Replicate his iconic western vibe yourself with the items below. For the lasses, both dresses worn by Beth Dutton are here, as well.

Yellowstone fans are privy to quite a bit after several big revelations in Season 4 so far. And as the episodes roll on, John Dutton remains as integral to the plot as he was in the pilot episode five years ago. This has him dressing the part of cowboy still, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

Below you’ll find top-notch matches for John Dutton’s iconic Season 4, Episode 5 look. Thanks to a few tips from Cowboys & Indians, this specific look is covered from head-to-toe, too.

Dress Like the ‘Yellowstone’ Patriarch, John Dutton

The items below reflect John’s look as he ventures into downtown Livingston to confront a large ruckus of protestors. It’s here that he – and audiences – finally meet Piper Perabo’s Summer Higgins, a protester who’s made her way all the way from Seattle to Montana to “take down their way of life.”

Good luck with that, Summer. Ward off your own rebel-rousers with JD’s classic western garb below:

Both Beth Dutton Dresses from Season 4, Episode 5

Unfortunately, replicating Beth Dutton’s “Under a Blanket of Red” style proves to be a lot more expensive. What can we say, the woman has taste.

For her fierce black dress worn to the ceremonial firing of Bob, you’ll want:

Black Dress: Escada Daylor Sunburst Dress ($437), Saks Fifth Avenue

And for the classic floral pattern dress worn at home on the Dutton Ranch at the beginning of the episode, this much more casual Western piece comes courtesy of Farfetch.

Floral Dress: BA&SH Eden Wrap-Style Floral Dress, Farfetch

Sadly, Farfetch’s dress featured on the show is sold out as of writing this article. They do expect more to come into stock, however, and have a lot of other similar (just as attractive) options in the same style.

That’s it for what pops out in “Under a Blanket of Red.” For more iconic looks from Yellowstone Season 4, check out our previous breakdowns below:

And as always, be sure to check out our Bunkhouse Breakdown for Outsider’s take on each Yellowstone episode right after they air.