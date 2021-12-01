Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 943 new cases, 7 new deaths on December 1

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 943 new cases and 7 new deaths on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 771,837 and the total number of deaths to 14,808.

For more Coronavirus News Click Here

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 1 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 209 hospitalized patients with 30 on ventilators.

For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE

In our area, 158 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 32,240 total confirmed cases and 600 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:

Ouachita Parish – 32,240 cases, 600 deaths (48 new cases and 1 new death)

Lincoln Parish – 7,271 cases, 117 deaths (21 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 4,561 cases, 116 deaths (7 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 4,792 cases, 140 deaths (12 new cases)

Union Parish –4,183 cases, 107 deaths (18 new cases)

Richland Parish – 4,402 cases, 80 deaths (15 new cases)

Concordia Parish –3,269 cases, 79 deaths (15 new cases)

Jackson Parish –2,815 cases, 64 deaths (0 new cases)

Madison Parish –2,270 cases, 53 deaths (1 new case)

Winn Parish –2,657 cases, 58 deaths (2 new cases)

West Carroll Parish –2,126 cases, 52 deaths (9 new cases)

La Salle Parish –2,786 cases, 46 deaths (2 new cases)

Catahoula Parish –1,792 cases, 48 deaths (0 new cases)

East Carroll Parish –1,659 cases, 32 deaths (4 new cases and 1 new death)

Caldwell Parish – 2,308 cases, 39 deaths (4 new cases)

Tensas Parish –564 cases, 10 deaths (0 new cases)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.