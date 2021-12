Is Ben Roethlisberger really retiring after the 2021 season? Well, Pittsburgh Steelers fans might have to wait until the end of the campaign to find out. After the Steelers’ Week 13 win over the Baltimore Ravens, Roethlisberger was asked about the recent talks saying he would be retiring after the end of the season. According to the rumors, Big Ben has privately told his teammates and some members of the organization that it is his last year with the team as he prepares to bid farewell at the conclusion of the campaign.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO