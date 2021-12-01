ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

UAE announces its first case of the new COVID-19 variant – WAM

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 6 days ago

CAIRO (Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates announced on Wednesday its first case...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Saudi crown prince heads to Oman on tour of Gulf Arab states

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince was heading Monday to Oman the first stop of a tour of Gulf Arab states that will see him meet neighboring rulers and allies as the kingdom closely watches negotiations in Europe to revive Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers.Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit coincides with a flurry of other diplomatic meetings in the region, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to ally Qatar and a visit by a high-ranking security official from the United Arab Emirates to Iran Confirmed by Saudi and Omani media, the tour also comes ahead of...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uae#Covid 19#The United Arab Emirates#Omicron#Reuters#African#Arab#Wam
wibqam.com

Philippines bans travellers from France to prevent Omicron spread

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines will ban travellers coming from France to prevent the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, the presidential office said on Wednesday. The ban, which applies to everyone who has been in France in the past 14 days, runs from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wibqam.com

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – Future pandemics could be more lethal than COVID-19 so the lessons learned from the outbreak must not be squandered and the world should ensure it is prepared for the next viral wave, one of the creators of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. EUROPE. * European Union...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

UN chief isolating after Covid-19 exposure

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was exposed to the coronavirus Tuesday by a UN official who already had Covid-19 and is isolating for the next few days, diplomatic sources said. Guterres, 72, has canceled his upcoming in-person engagements, sources told AFP. The UN chief was due to be the guest of honor of the UN Press Association at its annual gala in Manhattan on Wednesday. On Thursday, he was to participate in a UN Security Council meeting on the challenges of terrorism and climate change, led by Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum. Bazoum, whose country currently holds the council presidency, arrived in New York on Tuesday and is expected to stay until the end of the week, when he heads to Washington.
WORLD
wibqam.com

Up to 1 million COVID vaccines wasted in Nigeria last month

DAKAR (Reuters) -Up to one million COVID-19 vaccines are estimated to have expired in Nigeria last month without being used, two sources told Reuters, one of the biggest single losses of doses that shows the difficulty African nations have getting shots in arms. Governments on the continent of over one...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
United Arab Emirates
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Saudi Arabia
The Independent

Top UAE adviser makes rare trip to Iran amid nuclear talks

The national security adviser of the United Arab Emirates met Monday with his Iranian counterpart and the country's hard-line president in Tehran a major visit for the Gulf Arab federation that has long viewed the Islamic Republic as its main regional threat. The visit by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan comes as the Emirates and Saudi Arabia are both negotiating with Iran amid efforts in Vienna to save Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers. The UAE home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, reached a diplomatic recognition deal last year with Israel, increasing tensions with Tehran....
MIDDLE EAST
hngn.com

World's Secret Special Forces From Russia, Iraq Dubbed Most Dangerous Death Squads in Combat

Many of the world's most secretive special forces are the Iraqi skull-faced commandoes, and even the Russian death squads are terrifying clandestine units. Modern armies have their current technology and equipment, but it takes specialized and skilled troops who do it down and dirty One example is the fanatical ISIS, a recent victim of the most skilled soldiers in the Middle East, who ensured that no fanatic would be left alive.
MILITARY
Telegraph

US reactivates nuclear artillery unit in Germany – why Russia should be worried

An American nuclear artillery unit has been reactivated in Germany for the first time since the Cold War and is to be armed with new long-range hypersonic weapons. The US Army officially recommissioned the 56th Artillery Command in Germany this week during a ceremony in Mainz-Kastel, which hosts America’s Europe and Africa commands.
MILITARY
tucsonpost.com

Japan wants US bases to ground fighter jets

Tokyo officials have asked the US military to investigate an incident in which an American fighter jet dropped a fuel tank that landed in a residential area. Suspicious metal objects were found in the coastal town of Fukaura, with a population of some 7,600 people, earlier this week. The debris, which landed in the center of the town, was later confirmed to be parts of an F-16 fuel tank.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KREX

China says US diplomatic boycott violates Olympic spirit

BEIJING (AP) — China accused the United States of violating the Olympic spirit on Tuesday after the Biden administration announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Games over human rights concerns. Rights groups have pushed for a full-blown boycott of the Games, accusing China of rights abuses against ethnic minorities. The U.S. decision falls short of those […]
SPORTS
ABC News

Israel, Belgium clash over settlement products labeling

TEL AVIV, Israel -- Israel's deputy foreign minister canceled meetings with Belgian officials on Wednesday after a decision by Brussels earlier this week to begin labeling products made in Jewish West Bank settlements. Idan Roll said on Twitter he was scrapping meetings with the Belgian Foreign Ministry and parliament during...
ECONOMY
AFP

Macron in Saudi to talk regional stability with crown prince

French President Emmanuel Macron met Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler in Jeddah Saturday to discuss regional stability, in particular crisis-hit Lebanon, after insisting he has not ignored Riyadh's rights record. Macron landed in the kingdom's Red Sea city after visits to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar as part of a short Gulf tour. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman shook hands with Macron, who wore a face mask, welcoming him at the royal palace before talks and a lunch together. He becomes one of the first Western leaders to meet with Prince Mohammed in the kingdom since Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed and dismembered inside Riyadh's Istanbul consulate in 2018.
POLITICS
wibqam.com

U.S. to maintain troop level in South Korea – minister

SEOUL (Reuters) – The United States has pledged to maintain the current level of U.S. troops in South Korea which stands at 28,500, South Korea’s Defence Minister Suh Wook said on Thursday after talks with U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. Suh also said the two sides made progress on meeting...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy