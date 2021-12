The Fast National ratings for Wednesday’s Thanksgiving Eve edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT have been released, courtesy of Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian. Wednesday’s live Dynamite from the Chartway Arena in Chicago reportedly drew 809,000 Fast National viewers on TNT. This would be down 17.78% from last week’s final viewership of 984,000 viewers for the post-Full Gear episode. The Fast National numbers also have Wednesday’s Dynamite doing 344,000 viewers in the 18-49 key demographic. This would be down 28.33% from last week’s final key demo viewership of 480,000 viewers for the post-Full Gear show.

WWE ・ 11 DAYS AGO