Complete streets project finalized in Savage

The Complete Streets project has been completed in Howard County and has been opened in Savage.

County Executive Calvin Ball announced the completion of the nearly $2 million multi-phased project. The project includes a 5,145 linear feet of curb and gutter, 3,635 linear feet of concrete sidewalk, 660 feet of pervious sidewalk and 44 new ADA ramps.

“Our existing infrastructure served as a barrier that prevented people from enjoying all that Historic Savage Mill has to offer, with insufficient curbs, sidewalks and ADA accessibility in many parts of the area. So we got to work,” said Ball. “Completing the Savage Complete Streets Project connects the Savage community, providing safe and accessible walkways for pedestrians around Historic Savage Mill. Though there is much work to be done to make our vision of Complete Streets for all in Howard County a reality, we are one step closer today.”

The three-phased project improved safety and pedestrian access at several locations in Savage, including:



A mini-roundabout at Foundry and Washington Streets.

Curb and sidewalk improvements along Washington Street between Fair and Williams Streets.

Curb and sidewalk along Commercial and Foundry Streets between Baltimore and Washington Streets.

Curb and sidewalk along Baltimore Street from Fair Street to Savage Guilford Road.

“This project has improved walk ability in our neighborhood, and it’s a lot safer for pedestrians,” said Sara Vermillion, President of the Carroll Baldwin Memorial Institute. “A lot of people use our neighborhood as a cut through to avoid route 1, so having these bump outs and things that are designed to slow the traffic is a huge benefit.”