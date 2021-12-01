ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Neb. DHHS, metro hospital systems discuss impact of COVID-19

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 6 days ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Health
Omaha, NE
Health
Omaha, NE
Coronavirus
Local
Nebraska Coronavirus
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
KMTV 3 News Now

Omicron variant now in Nebraska

The first cases of the omicron variant have been confirmed in Nebraska. The Department of Health and Human Services, The Nebraska Public Health Solutions District and Nebraska Public Health Laboratory detected six cases among people in the southeast part of the state.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Systems#Neb#Covid 19#Metro Hospital Systems#Healthcare#Director Of Public Health#Ecmo#Chi Health#Icu Medical#Methodist Hospital#Critical Care Medicine#Nebraska Medicine Watch#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KMTV 3 News Now

New library won’t require ongoing philanthropic support, mayor says

The city’s main library will be different. The operation and funding structure of the library system — even if it grows to 13 branches — will remain the same. The library’s share of the city budget is down from previous years. Still, mayor Jean Stothert said she is confident the city would operate a multi-million dollar new facility, potentially paid for with private money, without relying on philanthropic dollars.
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy