Neb. DHHS, metro hospital systems discuss impact of COVID-19

Nearly 500 new COVID cases in Douglas County
Updated COVID case numbers, deaths and hospitalization data gathered by the Douglas County Health Department for Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Healthcare providers launch 'Max the Vax' campaign
Medical experts across the state want more kids five and up to get vaccinated.
Douglas County Health Department provides coronavirus update
The Douglas County Health Department provided a COVID-19 update at Tuesday's Board of Commissioners meeting.
Five more COVID-19 deaths reported in metro area
On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department received five new death certificates during the past day.
It's National Influenza Week; where to get a flu shot in the metro
It's National Influenza Vaccination Week and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is urging people to get their yearly flu shot.
Omicron variant now in Nebraska
The first cases of the omicron variant have been confirmed in Nebraska. The Department of Health and Human Services, The Nebraska Public Health Solutions District and Nebraska Public Health Laboratory detected six cases among people in the southeast part of the state.
Millions were raised on Giving Tuesday in Omaha
Community members across the area came together and donated more than five million dollars to charities and organizations around the metro.
Nebraska sees statewide K-12 test scores drop
School districts cite pandemic's remote learning models, chronic absenteeism as cause
Dr. Carey Ward, CHI Health Chief Medical Officer talks hospital capacity
Hospital capacity press conference with CHI
Medical research continues on strange COVID-19 side effects
By now we know the main symptoms often associated with COVID-19. However, there has been many other cases that have produced strange side effects which doctors continue to research in order to determine the cause of these symptoms, which include hair loss and even a condition called "COVID toe."
Iowa stops tracking home county of COVID hospital patients
Iowa public health officials have stopped requiring hospitals to report the home county of patients being treated for the coronavirus.
Iowa, Nebraska get millions in EPA water improvement funds
Iowa is getting $110.7 million and Nebraska $63.4 million from the federal government to upgrade water systems and improve water quality.
Tom Osborne urges public to get vaccinated against Covid-19
Tom Osbourne cites Nebraska-specific statistic that unvaccinated hospitalized patients outnumber vaccinated hospitalized patients 11-to-1.
Open Door Mission in Omaha graduates four from New Life
The New Life Program focuses on recovery from addiction, financial literacy, job readiness and more.
$26M award in malpractice suit against Omaha Children's Hospital
A jury has awarded $26.1 million to a Sarpy County family who sued Children's Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha after their child was sent home following a fall, then suffered seizures that left her permanently disabled.
New library won’t require ongoing philanthropic support, mayor says
The city’s main library will be different. The operation and funding structure of the library system — even if it grows to 13 branches — will remain the same. The library’s share of the city budget is down from previous years. Still, mayor Jean Stothert said she is confident the city would operate a multi-million dollar new facility, potentially paid for with private money, without relying on philanthropic dollars.
