Neb. DHHS, metro hospital systems discuss impact of COVID-19

The city’s main library will be different. The operation and funding structure of the library system — even if it grows to 13 branches — will remain the same. The library’s share of the city budget is down from previous years. Still, mayor Jean Stothert said she is confident the city would operate a multi-million dollar new facility, potentially paid for with private money, without relying on philanthropic dollars.

OMAHA, NE ・ 5 DAYS AGO