According to the court documents, the 47-year-old woman from Texas is now charged with the death of a 38-year-old woman from Missouri. Prosecutors said the mother of three died after receiving an illegal silicone injection. The suspect reportedly admitted to injecting the silicone and said that she is not licensed to perform the procedure. She also said that she knew the risks of conducting the procedure incorrectly, prosecutors said.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO