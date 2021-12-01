ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

PPP forgiveness almost at finish line for 2020 loans. Here’s where 2021 stands.

By Cleveland Business Journal
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

More than three-quarters of all Paycheck Protection Program loans have been forgiven, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Small Business Administration, which oversees the federally-funded initiative. As of...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
SmartAsset

Free Money Is Out There – Here’s How to Claim Retirement Funds That Belong to You

There’s good news for folks out there who like free money: the Employee Benefits Security Administration (EBSA) has more than $2.4 billion in unclaimed retirement funds — and there’s a chance that some of if might belong to you.  The … Continue reading → The post Free Money Is Out There – Here’s How to Claim Retirement Funds That Belong to You appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester sets 2022 tax rates: Homeowners will see average jump of $105, businesses $143

WORCESTER — The City Council Tuesday settled on a set of tax rates for Fiscal 2022.  Ultimately the council went with at-large Councilor Khrystian King's recommendation of "Line 285" from the tax tables, which sets the rates at $15.22 per $1,000 assessed valuation for residential properties and $33.34 per $1,000 assessed valuation for commercial/industrial.  ...
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Business Loans
MarketWatch

U.S. consumer credit moderates in October

U.S. consumer credit increased $16.9 billion in October, down from a $27.8 billion gain in September, according to Federal Reserve data released Tuesday. Economists had been expecting a $25 billion gain, according to the Wall Street Journal forecast. That's an annual growth rate of 4.7% in October, down from a 7.7% gain in the prior month. Revolving credit, like credit cards, rose 7.8% after an 11.7% gain in September. Nonrevolving credit, typically auto and student loans, rose 3.7% after a 6.5% growth rate in the prior month. This category of credit is much less volatile. It fell briefly at the start of the pandemic before returning to steady growth, although more recently, it has been depressed by the lack of supply of new cars. The data does not include mortgage loans, which is the largest category of household debt.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
SmartAsset

W-2 vs. W-4: Key Differences

If you are an employee of a business, you are required by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to fill out payroll tax forms that tell your employer how much tax to deduct from your income. This is the W-4. Your … Continue reading → The post W-2 vs. W-4: Key Differences appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
INCOME TAX
WTAJ

Treasury wants more oversight of all-cash real estate deals

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is looking to expand reporting requirements on all-cash real estate deals to help crack down on bad actors’ use of the U.S. market to launder money made through illicit activity. The Treasury Department was posting notice Monday seeking public comment for a potential regulation that would address what it […]
U.S. POLITICS
The US Sun

Fourth stimulus check update – $1,400 ‘stimulus’ payment to be sent out as part of American Rescue Plan

SOME Americans could be in line for a stimulus payment worth up to $1,400 next year. The money will be on top of their tax refund in 2022 thanks to the American Rescue Plan. The package, worth a sizeable $1.9trillion in relief, which was passed in March is designed to give financial relief to those hardest hit by the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
INCOME TAX
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
60K+
Followers
57K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy