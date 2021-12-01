Fire Hilgart S&C Coach. Bring back Dr Mike Gentry from Emory & Henry.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A familiar name is returning to the sidelines for the LSU Tigers. New Orleans native Frank Wilson is now the Associated Head Coach at LSU. “Frank Wilson has a proven track record of identifying, recruiting, and developing elite student-athletes everywhere he has been,” Kelly said. “No one knows the recruiting landscape in Louisiana better than Frank, and his experience and character will be tremendous resources for our staff and student-athletes. His impact on our staff at LSU will be immediate and immense. We are thrilled he is returning home to ensure that we continue to sign the best student-athletes in Louisiana and throughout the country.”

