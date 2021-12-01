Fire Hilgart S&C Coach. Bring back Dr Mike Gentry from Emory & Henry.

The University of Pikeville men’s basketball Bears overcame a slim halftime deficit to come-from-behind and beat Emory & Henry, 83-71, in a non-conference road game played on Tuesday night. Korbin Spencer poured in 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to finish with a double-double as UPIKE improved to 6-0. Three...
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Fire are hoping new coach Ezra Hendrickson can lead them back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The 49-year-old Hendrickson now has his first shot to lead an MLS team. He knew plenty of success in 12 MLS seasons playing, winning three league championships.
Providence Christian senior Gracyn Miller signed Wednesday with the Emory and Henry College (Va.) women’s volleyball program. Miller earned All-Region 5-A Private and first-team All-Gwinnett County honors in 2021, in addition to being an honorable mention all-state selection. She broke two individual school records for a Providence team that broke 12 team records this season.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A familiar name is returning to the sidelines for the LSU Tigers. New Orleans native Frank Wilson is now the Associated Head Coach at LSU. “Frank Wilson has a proven track record of identifying, recruiting, and developing elite student-athletes everywhere he has been,” Kelly said. “No one knows the recruiting landscape in Louisiana better than Frank, and his experience and character will be tremendous resources for our staff and student-athletes. His impact on our staff at LSU will be immediate and immense. We are thrilled he is returning home to ensure that we continue to sign the best student-athletes in Louisiana and throughout the country.”
New Virginia Tech football head coach Brent Pry announced the hiring of two assistant coaches, Derek Jones and Shawn Quinn, on Sunday afternoon. Though it is unclear what specific positions the two will have as of now, they are both defensive-minded coaches. Jones has experience coaching defensive backs, and Quinn has coached linebackers and the defensive line. Pry already retained J.C. Price as his Associate Head Coach and Defensive Line Coach, so it’s likely Quinn will mentor linebackers.
On Monday, Virginia Tech wrestling coach Tony Robie and men’s basketball coach Mike Young hopped on Tech Talk Live with Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop. Robie discussed the team’s huge weekend in Columbia, Mo. with two ranked wins, while Young talked about the disappointing result vs. Wake Forest on Saturday.
Johnson C. Smith has fired football coach Kermit Blount after a 16-43 record over six seasons. His final team went 1-7. Johnson C. Smith is moving past football coach Kermit Blount. Blount, who was fired Tuesday, coached the Golden to a 16-42 record over six seasons and never produced a...
The timing of Bronco Mendenhall’s resignation has put the University of Virginia football program in a difficult predicament when it comes to recruiting. Less than two weeks remain until the beginning of the Early Signing Period, which starts December 15 and ends December 17. While a Regular Signing Period remains in place and begins on Wednesday, February 2, the majority of recruits have signed early since the Early Signing Period began in 2017.
Weekend for a 15's national championship vs. west chester university. i work with the vt sport club program, so super proud of our team for winning regionals (beat boise state and salisbury state) and advancing to the national championship match this saturday.
In a small group session with new Virginia Tech head football coach Brent Pry after his press conference, Hokies men’s basketball coach Mike Young burst into the room. The two Virginia natives, both raised along the Commonwealth’s I-81 corridor – one from Radford, the other from Lexington – shared a moment and conversed like two high school friends.
1) When discussing his philosophy on running a program Pry mentioned that he and his staff would “manage and develop our roster” as one of his bullet points. You’ve talked a lot about the development aspect lately. What are your thoughts about the management side of that statement? – flatlander.
Emily Legette, class of 2023, lefthanded power hitter and the Miami Herald's Softball Player of the Year. Yes, it just high school, but a .608 batting average and NO strikeouts during the season. Her twitter shows some real bombs. Welcome to Hokie Nation, Emily!!!. [Post edited by VTChip at 12/05/2021...
It’s the end of the season, so I’m getting my opinions out. Or maybe more accurately, I’m getting out my reactionary opinions to other folks’ opinions I’ve seen in media and talk pieces. They probably aren’t worth much more than the electrons bringing them to you. It was just January 2019 when I wrote about how I felt Fuente and Foster would get things turned around. That didn’t exactly come to fruition.
HAMILTON, Ohio—It’s been 31 years since Badin High School won a state championship in football. And the coach that led them there in 1990 is legendary. The coach that led that team to glory back in 1990 was Terry Malone. What You Need To Know. Coach Terry Malone coached the...
Miami billionaire exploring building a new stadium at Coral Gables HS 🔗 -- Stech 12/05/2021 4:18PM. Doesn't hurt if the billionaire is the father in law of the football coach -- Mercury 12/07/2021 09:31AM. Maybe go up with a parking garage, leave a tailgate area that people can -- Stech...
Comments / 0