Making films based on single-set stage plays has always posed the dilemma of whether to remain faithful to the text at the risk of visual tedium or “open it up” but perhaps lose intensity and focus in the process. Florian Zeller recently conquered the problem, and then some, with his bold visual approach to the film version of his play The Father. Now, American playwright Stephen Karam has done the same in his big-screen directorial debut with his insidiously fine adaptation of his own 2015 Pulitzer finalist and 2016 Tony Award-winning play The Humans which opens in theaters via A24 on November 24 and will be available to stream on Showtime the same day.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO